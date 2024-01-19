Global Dental Water Flosser Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028: Rising Shift Towards Travel-Friendly Products

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Water Flosser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental water flosser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2022-2028. The market is characterized by significant fragmentation, featuring many local and global participants. This fragmented nature emerges from the coexistence of domestic and international market contenders.

Among the prominent frontrunners in this sector are industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips, Shenzhen Relish, Church & Dwight, and others. This landscape fosters intense competition among these entities. The swiftly evolving technological landscape further amplifies the competitive dynamics, which could challenge vendors. Customers' expectations for consistent innovations and enhancements in dental water floss products add to the pressure. This current backdrop necessitates vendors to adapt and refine their distinct value propositions to establish a robust foothold within the dental water flosser market.

North America dominated the global dental water flosser market share, valued at over USD 300 million in 2022. The demand for dental water flossers in the region, particularly in the United States and Canada, has been relatively high. Consumers in these regions are often willing to invest in oral hygiene products that offer convenience and advanced cleaning capabilities. Factors like a higher awareness of oral health and disposable income contribute to the popularity of dental water flossers.







MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rising Shift Towards Travel-Friendly Products



Rising tourism can increase the demand for dental water floss products in the market for several reasons. When people travel, they often prioritize their personal hygiene and oral care routines. This heightened awareness of oral health and the desire to maintain a clean and presentable appearance can lead to increased interest in products like dental water flossers. Additionally, exposure to new cuisines and eating habits during travel may make individuals more conscious of their dental hygiene, further driving the demand for oral care products. Many companies focus on manufacturing water floss products for travel in the market.



Significant Demand for Teeth Whitening Products



Various teeth-whitening products are available in the market, including whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, whitening gels, and professional treatments offered by dentists. The market's demand for teeth whitening products, including dental water floss, can rise due to various factors, including increased awareness about dental aesthetics, social media influence promoting brighter smiles, advancements in whitening technology, celebrity endorsements, and the desire for improved self-confidence. Additionally, the availability of more accessible and affordable products and successful marketing strategies can contribute to the industry's growth in demand for dental water floss products.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Threat of Substitute



The presence of alternative oral hygiene products within the market has the potential to influence the dental water flosser market. Water flossers can potentially reduce market demand by providing alternative solutions that people perceive as more convenient or budget-friendly. For example, if traditional floss, interdental brushes, or other dental care tools are promoted as effective alternatives, some consumers might opt for those instead of purchasing water flossers. Additionally, if these substitutes are perceived as equally effective, some individuals may choose to forego buying water flossers altogether, impacting the overall demand for such products.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global dental water flosser market by product segments can be categorized as portable and countertop. The portable segment has dominated the global industry and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The demand for dental water floss has been higher for portable water flossers because they are easy to carry, making them suitable for travel or people constantly on the go. They offer a convenient alternative to traditional string floss and are more accessible outside the home.



The demand for countertop dental water floss in the dental water flosser market is also growing steadily. This growth rate is relatively healthy and signifies that the need for countertops is increasing over time. The rise in demand could be due to individuals with braces, dental bridges, or other orthodontic appliances often finding it challenging to floss effectively using traditional methods. Countertop water flossers provide an efficient way to clean around and under such devices, leading to increased demand from this demographic.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The adult age segment held the highest global dental water flosser market share in 2022. The increasing awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and preventive dental care could drive more adults to adopt dental water flossing as part of their daily routine. Moreover, as the global population ages, there may be an increased emphasis on maintaining oral health, which could contribute to the growth in demand for dental water flossers.



Apart from the adult segment, the dental water flosser market has risen in the children segment due to technology and innovation, parental influence, and fun factors. Furthermore, advances in water flosser technology have led to the development of models specifically designed for children. These models may have smaller nozzles, lower pressure settings, and child-friendly designs, additionally driving the demand in this segment. Moreover, many modern water flossers have colorful designs, adjustable pressure settings, and various nozzle options.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global dental water flosser market by distribution channel can be categorized as online and offline. The offline channels include dental clinics, pharmacies, and retail stores. Dental care stores serve as a specialized and targeted distribution channel for products like water flossers. These stores cater to individuals conscious of their oral health and hygiene. Further, the dental water flosser market through online channels is increasing due to the rising internet penetration worldwide. Moreover, the number of smartphone users is rapidly growing, contributing to the success of online sportswear sales. Various vendors are expanding their presence in other countries by collaborating with e-commerce players or through their proprietary websites.

