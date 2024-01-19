Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market Report 2024 - Increasing Penetration of FTTH/FTTB to Create Opportunities for Cable Blowers

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power Type (Hydraulically Powered, Pneumatically Powered, Electric, Drill-driven), Cable Type (Microduct, Normal Cable) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable blowing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 108 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 136 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. Expansion of fiber optic networks to connect data centers, and emergence and rapid adoption of 5G technology are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the cable blowing equipment market.

Pneumatically Powered segment of the cable blowing equipment market to witness high market share during the forecast period

The pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment segment dominates the market with its simplicity, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Widely utilized across diverse applications, pneumatic systems provide reliable power for cable installation processes. The segment's efficiency and versatility contribute to its sustained market share, especially in industries emphasizing rapid and efficient cable deployment. Fiber cable blowing devices are extremely useful in this situation as they help blow fiber cables into high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes. Highly reliable deployment of optical fiber and small coaxial and multipair cables into preinstalled ducts to drive the pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment segment over the forecast period.

Normal Cable segment to witness significant growth for cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period

The normal cable blowing equipment continues to play a vital role, particularly in traditional infrastructure projects. The reliability and cost-effectiveness of normal cable systems make them a preferred choice for various applications, such as power distribution and basic communication networks. Although facing competition from advanced technologies, the normal cable segment maintains a steady market share due to its established presence in legacy systems. The growth in this segment is expected to be moderate, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and the need for reliable connectivity in diverse industries, ensuring its relevance alongside the surging demand for more advanced microduct solutions.

Europe to hold a major market share of the cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold a major market share for cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period. The region's dominance in the market is particularly pronounced due to the unprecedented surge in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections. The relentless pursuit of high-speed internet and the ever-growing demand for seamless connectivity drive the need for extensive fiber optic network deployment, propelling the cable blowing equipment market. European nations are at the forefront of FTTH adoption, spurred by ambitious digital agendas and initiatives to enhance broadband accessibility. According to April 2023 statistics by FTTH Council Europe, seven countries - Iceland, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Romania, and France - passed the 50% penetration rate mark of FTTH connections. This emphasis on FTTH deployment not only underscores the region's commitment to technological advancement but also establishes Europe as a key market for cable blowing equipment, providing the essential tools to efficiently and rapidly deploy the critical fiber optic networks integral to realizing the FTTH vision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Higher Network Throughput and Reliable Internet Connectivity

Emergence and Rapid Adoption of 5G Technology

Expansion of Telecommunications Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Extension of Fiber Optic Networks to Connect Data Centers

Upgrading Aging Cable Networks with Fiber Optic Networks

Restraints

High Cost of FttH/P Network Installation Equipment and Lack of Skilled Workforce

Compatibility Issues with Advanced Technologies due to Technical Limitations of Older Infrastructure

Opportunities

Increasing Penetration of FttH/FttB Networks due to High Bandwidth Requirements for High-Resolution Video Streaming

Significant Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Infrastructure in Fixed Broadband Networks

Rising Demand for Smart City Infrastructure

Expanding Internet Penetration in Rural Areas

Challenges

Lack of Project Management and Multiple Administrative Challenges

Diverse Geography and Environmental Issues Causing Delay in Optical Fiber Deployment

Compatibility of Cable Blowing Equipment with Diverse Cable Types

Executive Summary

Pneumatically Powered Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2028

Microduct Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2028

Europe Dominated Cable Blowing Equipment Market in 2022

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Cable Blowing Equipment Market -Increasing Internet Penetration Across Various Applications to Fuel Cable Blowing Equipment Market Growth

Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Power Type and Cable Type -Pneumatically Powered and Microduct Segments to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2023

Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Region - Europe to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Country - UK to Register Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

Plumettaz SA Collaborated with Rehau Vertriebs AG to Install Microducts at Highest Inhabited Valley in Europe

General Machine Products (KT), LLC and Valley Fiber Collaborated for New Cable Installation Equipment

ACC Selected Condux's High-Performance Gulfstream 400 Fiber Optic Blower to Complete Three Mile Bridge Project

Copperzut Utilized Fremco's Multiflow Rapid Fiber Blowing Equipment to Accomplish Complex Fiber Blowing Project

