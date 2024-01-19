Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
19 January 2024 at 1.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Henriksson, Outi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20240118141727_167
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-01-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2546 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2546 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Mia Smeds, Communications Director, tel. +358 44 546 0379
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 13.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.