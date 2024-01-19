Biz2Credit Won Multiple Technology & Business Awards in 2023 

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit is proud to announce that it earned multiple recognitions for 2023, including Inc.’s “Best in Business Awards,” The Financial Technology Report’s “Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023,” and Deloitte’s “Technology Fast 500 Awards.”



Inc.’s Best in Business Awards and 169 Companies Making an Outsized Impact in the Northeast

Biz2Credit is an honoree of Inc.’s Best in Business Awards , which recognize companies that want to do something about the problems of the world, including injustices and inequities. Inc. magazine and Inc.com recognize firms that put purpose alongside profit. “We think these inspiring brands belong on a pedestal,” Inc. says on its website.

Biz2Credit was honored in the Financial Services category for “Business Products & Services.” Since its inception in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies – many of them women-owned or minority-owned – to successfully secure small business financing for working capital and growth. View the full 2023 Inc. list here .

Biz2Credit was also named to Inc.’s 169 Companies Making an Outsized Impact in the Northeast list and was ranked No. 25 in the region for providing Low-Income Loan Access.

FT’s The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2023

The Financial Times ranked Biz2Credit and affiliate Biz2X No. 69 on its Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 List of 500 firms that had the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021. Through their research, The Financial Times and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider, examined submissions by tens of thousands of eligible companies to determine this year’s rankings.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by an internationally respected outlet such as The Financial Times,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit.

CNBC's Top 200 global fintech companies

CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista to establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies. Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine different market segments, evaluating each one against a set of key performance indicators, including revenue, user numbers, and total funding raised. Biz2Credit was recognized in the “Alternative Lending” category.

Not only is Biz2Credit/Biz2X and its technology winning awards for helping small business secure financing, but its leadership is also being recognized.

The Financial Technology Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023

The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023 “highlights exceptional women who are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the sector, contributing diverse perspectives to the development of fintech solutions.”

Debbie Kemp, Biz2Credit’s Chief People Officer , leads in providing small businesses with optimal funding options through innovative technology, streamlining processes, and contributing to operational excellence.

“Kemp is a distinguished Global Senior Executive, Human Capital Strategist, and M&A specialist who has cultivated an illustrious career marked by outstanding achievements and a steadfast commitment to excellence” -- The Financial Technology Report

Prior to joining Biz2Credit, Kemp had leading HR roles at Goldman Sachs, Avaya, Heidrick & Struggles, Velocity Technology Solutions, and Bankrate in positions where she demonstrated her ability to revamp HR functions and drive organizational excellence.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than $8 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry leading Biz2X technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit , Facebook , and LinkedIn .