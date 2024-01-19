Hydroponics Market to Surpass US$ 29.7 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Indoor Vertical Farming | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The global hydroponics market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This surge is expected to elevate the market value from US$ 12.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 29.7 billion by the close of 2030.

Hydroponics, an advanced agricultural technique, revolutionizes conventional farming by eliminating the need for soil and cultivating plants in nutrient-rich water solutions.

The primary objective of hydroponics market is to create a controlled environment where plants receive optimal nutrition and hydration, resulting in accelerated growth rates and increased yields. This soil-less method employs various systems, including nutrient film, deep water culture, and aeroponics, providing a precise balance of water, nutrients, and oxygen.

Hydroponics proves to be an efficient means of resource utilization, minimizing water wastage and mitigating soil-borne diseases, contributing to sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture.

In the face of escalating global population demands and environmental challenges, hydroponics emerges as a transformative solution, fostering crop resilience and enhancing global food security.

The hydroponics market is driven by several key factors that underline its growth trajectory. The ever-growing global population and diminishing arable land necessitate innovative farming methods, and hydroponics addresses this challenge by maximizing space efficiency.

Request for SAMPLE copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33726

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 12.3 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 29.7 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 13.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 143 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Equipment

Input

Crop Type

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled AeroFarms, LLC

Scotts Miracle Gro

AmHydro

Emerald Harvest

Argus Control Systems Limited

Hydroponic Systems International

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Advanced Nutrients (Canada)

Freight Farms, Inc.

Vitalink (United Kingdom)

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Heliospectra AB

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Global Population: The world's increasing population creates a demand for more food production. Hydroponics provides a solution by maximizing crop yield in a controlled environment, thereby contributing to meeting the growing global food demand.

Limited Arable Land: The reduction of available arable land due to urbanization and other factors necessitates innovative farming methods. Hydroponics proves crucial in this context, as it allows for cultivation without relying on traditional soil, making it adaptable to various urban and non-arable settings.

Resource Efficiency: Hydroponic systems enable efficient use of resources such as water, as they provide a controlled environment where nutrient-rich water solutions are used. This contrasts with traditional farming methods that often result in higher water consumption.

Faster Growth and Higher Yields: The controlled conditions in hydroponics contribute to accelerated plant growth and increased crop yields. This efficiency is attractive to farmers and agricultural businesses looking to optimize production.

Mitigation of Soil-Borne Diseases: Hydroponics eliminates the need for soil, reducing the risk of soil-borne diseases that can impact traditional crops. This factor enhances crop health and contributes to sustainable farming practices.

Environmental Sustainability: Hydroponics aligns with eco-friendly agricultural practices by minimizing soil disruption, reducing water wastage, and mitigating the use of chemical fertilizers. This makes it a sustainable choice for agriculture in the context of environmental concerns.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/hydroponics-market.asp

Market Restraints:

High Initial Investment: Implementing hydroponic systems can require a significant upfront investment in infrastructure, technology, and specialized equipment. This cost may act as a barrier for smaller farmers or agricultural enterprises with limited financial resources.

Technical Expertise: Successful hydroponic cultivation requires a certain level of technical expertise and knowledge of the systems involved. The learning curve for adopting hydroponics may be steep for traditional farmers who are accustomed to conventional farming methods.

Energy Consumption: Hydroponic systems, particularly those involving artificial lighting in indoor facilities, can demand higher energy consumption compared to traditional open-field farming. The energy requirements may pose economic and environmental challenges, especially if sourced from non-renewable energy.

Market Fragmentation: The hydroponics industry is characterized by a variety of systems and technologies, leading to a fragmented market. Standardization and interoperability challenges may arise, making it harder for farmers to choose and integrate the most suitable hydroponic solutions.

Perception and Acceptance: Traditional farming methods are deeply ingrained in many agricultural communities, and there may be resistance to adopting hydroponics due to unfamiliarity or skepticism. Overcoming cultural and perceptual barriers is crucial for widespread adoption.

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Organic Produce: As consumer preferences shift towards healthier and environmentally sustainable food options, hydroponically grown produce has the potential to meet the rising demand for organic and pesticide-free fruits and vegetables.

Urban Agriculture and Vertical Farming: The compact nature of hydroponic systems makes them well-suited for urban agriculture and vertical farming. This presents an opportunity to cultivate crops in densely populated urban areas, reducing the need for extensive transportation and offering a more localized and fresher food supply.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology, automation, and data analytics can enhance the efficiency and productivity of hydroponic systems. Smart farming solutions, including sensors and monitoring devices, can optimize resource use, reduce waste, and improve overall crop management.

Research and Development: Continued research and development in hydroponics can lead to the discovery of new techniques, crop varieties, and nutrient formulations. This innovation has the potential to further improve yields, reduce costs, and address existing limitations in hydroponic agriculture.

Global Food Security Initiatives: Governments and organizations worldwide are increasingly focused on initiatives to enhance food security. Hydroponics, with its ability to maximize yields in controlled environments, can play a crucial role in supporting such initiatives and ensuring a stable and sustainable food supply.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The hydroponics market is at the forefront of revolutionizing global agriculture, marked by a predominant trend towards soil-less cultivation methods, with hydroponics leading this transformative shift. Its controlled environment, precision in nutrient delivery, and inherent sustainability make hydroponics a key player in ensuring food security, particularly in densely populated regions.

Hydroponics' dominance becomes evident as it effectively addresses traditional farming challenges, providing solutions for limited arable land, water scarcity, and climatic uncertainties. This method not only enhances crop yields but also minimizes environmental impact, signaling a paradigm shift in agricultural practices.

Moreover, the supremacy of hydroponics stems from its seamless integration of innovation and sustainability. The market's trajectory showcases a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology to tackle agricultural challenges and a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices.

Hydroponics not only optimizes resource utilization but also reduces environmental footprints, paving the way for a more resilient and eco-friendly future in agriculture. As hydroponics continues to reshape global farming landscapes, its dominance symbolizes a transformative journey towards a more innovative, sustainable, and efficient agricultural paradigm.

Supply-side Dynamics

The hydroponics market's supply side is marked by a variety of suppliers adapting to the growing demand for hydroponic systems. Traditional agricultural input providers have expanded to include hydroponic solutions, while specialized manufacturers offer cutting-edge technologies.

China stands out as a crucial supplier, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and cost-effectiveness to produce a wide range of hydroponic equipment. This diversity in suppliers fosters competition, driving improvements in product quality, affordability, and customization for different hydroponic farming needs.

Market Segmentation:

Which Product Types are Anticipated to Yield the Highest Revenue?

Aggregate systems are experiencing robust sales, driven by their versatility and widespread adoption. These systems, dominant in the hydroponics market, utilize inert, soil-less mediums such as perlite, coconut coir, or vermiculite to offer mechanical support to plants while facilitating optimal nutrient absorption. The flexibility of aggregate systems makes them suitable for diverse crops, catering to both large-scale commercial operations and smaller-scale setups. Additionally, liquid systems, particularly nutrient film techniques, are emerging as the fastest-growing category within the hydroponics market. These systems involve circulating nutrient-rich solutions directly to plant roots, ensuring efficient and precise nutrient delivery.

Which is the Leading Equipment-wise Segment?

LED grow lights command the highest market share in the hydroponics industry, driven by notable technological advancements in lighting solutions. The dominance of LED grow lights is attributed to significant progress in light emitting diode (LED) technology, resulting in the development of energy-efficient, durable, and spectrum-tailored grow lights. These innovations cater to the specific light requirements of plants, ensuring optimal photosynthesis and growth. Additionally, the hydroponics market witnesses the most rapid growth in control systems, propelled by the principles of precision agriculture. This growth is characterized by the integration of smart technologies, automation, and data-driven decision-making, as farmers increasingly turn to precision agriculture to optimize resource utilization, monitor crop health, and enhance overall efficiency.

What Input Area would Receive the Highest Sales Focus?

The dominant segment in the hydroponics market remains nutrients, playing a crucial role as essential foundations for hydroponic success. Nutrients are vital components facilitating plant growth and development in soil-less environments. Precise control over nutrient delivery in hydroponic systems ensures optimal nutrition, leading to healthier and more productive crops. Additionally, the fastest-growing input category is Rockwool, offering versatile growth solutions that enhance hydroponic system efficiency. As a growth medium, Rockwool promotes optimal aeration and water retention, contributing to its rapid adoption across various hydroponic setups.

Top Regional Markets

Sustainable Agricultural Practices Uphold Europe’s Dominance

Europe is set to dominate the hydroponics market in 2023, driven by its pioneering role in sustainable agricultural practices. The continent's commitment to environmental stewardship and resource efficiency fuels the adoption of hydroponics, aligning with its strong focus on reducing environmental impact and ensuring food security. Europe's leadership in embracing cutting-edge agricultural technologies positions it as a dominant force in the hydroponics market, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient food production system

Growth Opportunities Flock South Asia, and the Pacific as an Agricultural Revolution Unfolds

The South Asia and Pacific region leads the hydroponics market's fastest growth, driven by factors like population growth, urbanization, and the demand for sustainable food production. Hydroponics is a transformative solution in the face of limited arable land, enabling modern, resource-efficient practices. The region's commitment to overcoming traditional farming constraints underscores its shift towards innovative techniques for ensuring food security, efficient land use, and sustainable agriculture amidst demographic and environmental challenges.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

Leading organizations like AeroFarms, LLC, Scotts Miracle Gro, AmHydro, and Emerald Harvest are at the forefront of the hydroponics sector. Competitive intelligence is crucial in navigating this dynamic landscape, involving the gathering and analysis of information on competitors, market trends, and technological developments.

Understanding strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats enables businesses to refine strategies for sustainable growth. In the innovation-driven hydroponics sector, robust competitive intelligence empowers companies to anticipate market shifts, stay ahead of trends, and capitalize on opportunities, fostering a strategic edge in a rapidly evolving market.

A strategic approach focusing on innovation, sustainability, and global expansion is key for businesses aiming to dominate the hydroponics sector, incorporating product differentiation, technological leadership, and strategic partnerships.

Key Recent Developments

Increasing Adoption of Vertical Farming: Vertical farming, a form of controlled environment agriculture often associated with hydroponics, has been gaining traction. This approach allows for the efficient use of space and resources, making it especially appealing in urban areas.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology, such as the use of automation, data analytics, and IoT (Internet of Things) in hydroponic systems, have enhanced efficiency and precision in crop management. These technologies help monitor and control factors like nutrient levels, temperature, and humidity.

Growing Awareness of Sustainable Agriculture: The global focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices has impacted the hydroponics market. Hydroponics is often considered more water-efficient than traditional soil-based agriculture, contributing to its appeal in regions facing water scarcity.

Expansion of Cannabis Cultivation: The legalization of cannabis in various regions has led to an increased demand for controlled cultivation environments. Hydroponics provides a precise and controlled method for cultivating cannabis, and this has driven growth in the hydroponics market.

Market Consolidation and Partnerships: The hydroponics industry has witnessed some consolidation, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios. Additionally, partnerships between technology providers and agriculture companies have become more common.

Key Companies Profiled:

AeroFarms, LLC: Urban agriculture company specializing in vertical farming using aeroponic technology for leafy greens and herbs.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: Well-known lawn and garden company expanding into hydroponics and indoor gardening products.

AmHydro: Provides hydroponic systems and solutions, including nutrient formulations and greenhouse designs for commercial growers.

Emerald Harvest: Nutrient solution provider for hydroponic and soil-based cultivation, offering products to support plant growth.

Argus Control Systems Limited: Technology company providing advanced control systems for managing environmental conditions in controlled agriculture.

Hydroponic Systems International: Designs and manufactures hydroponic systems, including nutrient delivery solutions for commercial growers.

Emirates Hydroponics Farms: UAE-based company focused on hydroponic farming, likely contributing to regional food security efforts.

Advanced Nutrients (Canada): Canadian company specializing in nutrient solutions for hydroponic and soil-based cultivation.

Freight Farms, Inc.: Designs modular, containerized farms, including the "Leafy Green Machine" for hydroponic crop cultivation.

Vitalink (United Kingdom): UK-based company providing nutrient solutions and additives for hydroponic and soil-based cultivation.

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.: Focuses on sustainable vertical farming practices, supplying local markets with a variety of crops.





Hydroponics Market Research Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Aggregate Systems: Hydroponic systems that use inert materials like perlite or coconut coir to support plant roots.

Liquid Systems: Hydroponic systems that deliver nutrients directly to plants through liquid solutions.

By Equipment:

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning): Systems that control environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity in hydroponic setups.

Irrigation Systems: Equipment for delivering water and nutrient solutions to plants in a controlled and efficient manner.

Control Systems: Technologies that monitor and manage various parameters like temperature, light, and nutrient levels in hydroponic environments.

LED Grow Lights: Lighting systems using LED technology to provide artificial light for plant growth in indoor or controlled environments.

Material Handling: Equipment for managing and transporting materials within hydroponic facilities.

By Input:

Nutrients: Essential elements and compounds provided to plants in the form of nutrient solutions for optimal growth.

Rockwool: A commonly used growing medium made from spun mineral fibers, providing support and moisture retention for plant roots.

By Crop Type:

Tomato: Hydroponically grown tomatoes, which benefit from controlled nutrient delivery and environment.

Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables: Hydroponically cultivated lettuce and various leafy greens for efficient and controlled growth.

Pepper: Bell peppers and other types of peppers grown using hydroponic systems.

Cucumber: Hydroponically grown cucumbers, often in vertical systems for space optimization.

By Region:

North America: Active hydroponics market with a focus on technological advancements and sustainable agriculture.

Europe: Growing adoption of hydroponics for year-round crop production, particularly in controlled environments.

East Asia: Significant market, with a strong presence in countries like China and Japan, utilizing hydroponics for efficient farming.

South Asia & Oceania: Increasing interest in hydroponics for sustainable agriculture in countries like India and Australia.

Latin America: Emerging market with potential for hydroponic farming, particularly for export-oriented crops.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com