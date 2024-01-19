Glycerol Market Size to be Worth USD 454.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 6.3% : Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global glycerol market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for glycerol is estimated to reach US$ 454.1 billion by the end of 2031.

A significant driver is the emergence of glycerol as a feedstock for bioenergy production. Innovations in biotechnological processes are transforming glycerol into biofuels, providing an alternative and sustainable energy source. This not only addresses environmental concerns but also taps into untapped markets beyond traditional glycerol applications.

Glycerol's role in the creation of sustainable packaging materials is quietly shaping the industry. As the world embraces eco-conscious practices, glycerol-based polymers are gaining traction as a bio-based alternative, reducing reliance on conventional plastics and minimizing environmental impact.

The utilization of glycerol in advanced pharmaceutical formulations represents a prominent driver. Glycerol's properties make it an ideal candidate for drug delivery systems, enhancing the efficacy of pharmaceutical products and broadening its applications within the healthcare sector.

Glycerol Market: Competitive Landscape

The glycerol market unfolds within a dynamic competitive landscape shaped by key players vying for market share. Leading companies like Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Wilmar International drive innovation, offering a diverse range of glycerol products.

Intense competition fosters technological advancements, pushing the market towards sustainable practices and expanding applications beyond traditional industries. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions further characterize the landscape, as companies seek to fortify their positions in this evolving market.

As glycerol's significance extends into pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care, the competitive dynamics are pivotal in shaping the industry's trajectory. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

P&G Chemicals

IOI Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Kuala Lumpur Berhad

Dial Corporation

Croda

Wilmar International

Dow Chemicals

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Sofiprotéol Group

Key Findings of the Market Report

The soap industry dominates glycerol production, utilizing it as a byproduct in soap manufacturing, contributing significantly to market volume.

Personal care and pharmaceuticals lead the glycerol market, driven by its essential role in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and skincare products.

The Asia Pacific region leads the glycerol market, driven by rapid industrialization, a growing consumer base, and diverse applications.

Glycerol Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Glycerol's versatile applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food industries drive market growth, fostering increased demand for this multi-functional compound.

Growing emphasis on sustainable solutions propels the glycerol market, with bio-based glycerol gaining prominence as an eco-friendly alternative.

Ongoing research and development efforts focus on innovative glycerol production methods, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring a continuous influx of new applications.

Increasing industrial activities, especially in the Asia Pacific, contribute to heightened glycerol demand as a key ingredient in various manufacturing processes.

Partnerships and collaborations among major industry players drive glycerol market expansion, fostering innovation and ensuring a competitive edge in this evolving landscape.

Global Glycerol Market: Regional Profile

In North America , the glycerol market experiences robust growth driven by its diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industry. The United States, in particular, stands as a major contributor to the region's market, hosting prominent players such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company. The market in North America is characterized by a high level of technological innovation, with a focus on enhancing glycerol production efficiency and exploring novel applications.

, the glycerol market experiences robust growth driven by its diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industry. The United States, in particular, stands as a major contributor to the region's market, hosting prominent players such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company. The market in North America is characterized by a high level of technological innovation, with a focus on enhancing glycerol production efficiency and exploring novel applications. Europe stands out as a key player in the global glycerol market, driven by a growing demand for sustainable and bio-based products. Countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands house major glycerol manufacturers, with companies like Croda International and BASF leading the charge. The European market is significantly influenced by the rising trend of bio-based chemicals, with glycerol serving as a crucial ingredient in various sustainable formulations. Stricter regulations promoting environmental responsibility further underscore the importance of glycerol in the region, as it aligns with the European Union's ambitious sustainability goals.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a powerhouse in the glycerol market, fueled by rapid industrialization, a burgeoning consumer base, and diverse applications. Countries like China, India, and Malaysia witness a surge in glycerol consumption, with IOI Oleochemicals and Wilmar International spearheading the market. The region's industrial activities contribute to heightened glycerol demand, especially in sectors such as personal care and textiles.

Product Portfolio

P&G Chemicals offers innovative solutions for diverse industries, delivering high-quality chemicals that drive performance and sustainability. From surfactants to specialty ingredients, their portfolio reflects a commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility.

offers innovative solutions for diverse industries, delivering high-quality chemicals that drive performance and sustainability. From surfactants to specialty ingredients, their portfolio reflects a commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility. IOI Group's chemical division pioneers sustainable solutions. Their diverse product portfolio, including oleochemicals and specialty fats, caters to industries worldwide, emphasizing quality, reliability, and eco-friendly practices.

division pioneers sustainable solutions. Their diverse product portfolio, including oleochemicals and specialty fats, caters to industries worldwide, emphasizing quality, reliability, and eco-friendly practices. Emery Oleochemicals excels in providing natural-based chemicals for various applications. Their product portfolio encompasses bio-based solutions, specialty esters, and renewable polymer additives, embodying a commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental consciousness.

Glycerol Market: Key Segments

By Production Source

Biodiesel

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Soap Industry

By Application

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Alkyd Resins

Food and Beverages

Polyether Polyols

Tobacco Humectants

Others (including Explosives, Textile, and Paper)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

