Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Increase in Traction for UHT Milk and Milk Products and Demand for Multifunctional Dairy Equipment

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators, Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy processing equipment market is projected to grow to USD 14.4 billion in 2028 from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028. In the dairy sector, market competitiveness is a driving force behind the substantial growth of the dairy processing equipment market. Fierce competition compels companies to continually enhance their production processes, leading to significant investments in cutting-edge processing equipment. Manufacturers recognize that staying ahead in the market necessitates not only maintaining superior product quality but also achieving cost-effectiveness. Advanced processing equipment enables companies to streamline operations, reduce production costs, and optimize resource utilization, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.

Moreover, as consumer preferences evolve, companies seek to differentiate their products through innovation, and modern processing technology provides the means to meet these changing demands. The imperative to gain a competitive edge prompts continuous research and development efforts, further fueling the demand for state-of-the-art dairy processing equipment. As companies vie for market share, the dynamic landscape of competition acts as a catalyst, propelling the growth of the dairy processing equipment market.

Pasteurizers segment is expected to be one of the largest sub-segments in the market

Pasteurizers stand out as one of the largest subsegments in the dairy processing equipment market due to their pivotal role in ensuring product safety and extending shelf life. In response to stringent food safety regulations, dairy processors increasingly invest in pasteurization technology to eliminate harmful pathogens and bacteria, enhancing the overall quality and safety of dairy products. Pasteurizers are indispensable in the processing of milk, cheese, and other dairy items, making them a cornerstone for a diverse range of products in the industry. Additionally, as consumer awareness of health and safety standards grows, there is a heightened demand for dairy products with extended shelf life without compromising nutritional content. The versatility of pasteurizers in accommodating various dairy products, coupled with their ability to contribute to the industry's adherence to regulatory standards, positions them as a crucial and expansive subsegment within the broader dairy processing equipment market.







A critical issue facing the dairy industry is the surplus of solids non-fat (SNF), a byproduct resulting from the extraction of fat from cow's milk. The Dairy Innovation and Investment Fund is specifically tailored to address this concern by supporting medium to large-scale projects for dairy processors. These projects focus on modernizing, replacing, and increasing the processing capacity for SNF, thereby mitigating the challenges posed by surplus production. Moreover, the fund aligns with sustainability goals by minimizing the upmarketing of skim milk, contributing to waste reduction in the industry. The sustained government funding through this initiative not only tackles immediate sectoral challenges but also creates opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The emphasis on technological upgrades and capacity expansion aligns with the broader industry goal of enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Snapshot, 2023 vs. 2028

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Region, 2022

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Dairy Processing Equipment Market -Health and Wellness Trends to Drive Growth of Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific: Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation and Key Country - Automatic Segment and India Accounted for Significant Market Shares in 2022

Asia-Pacific to be Dominant Market for Automatic and Semi-Automatic Equipment During Forecast Period

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type -Pasteurizers Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets -India to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Demand for Dairy Products

Growth in Production of Milk Due to Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

Adoption of Efficiency-Enhancing Technologies by Dairy Product Manufacturers

Increase in Traction for UHT Milk and Milk Products

Demand for Multifunctional Dairy Equipment

Increase in Concerns About Food Safety and Quality

Increase in Automation Offered by Technology Providers

Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union

Standardization in Product Quality and Extended Shelf-Life

Restraints

Increase in Energy Costs

Health Risks Associated with Whey Protein

Opportunities

Investments and Funding by Government and Non-Government Bodies

Growth in Emphasis on Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

Increase in Production of Dairy Products in Emerging Economies

Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications Infant Formula Energy & Sports Drinks Fortified Products Carbonated Dairy-based Beverages



Challenges

High Capital Investment

Growth in Demand for Plant-based Products

Growth in Consumer Preferences for Vegan Products

Rise in Incidences of Lactose Intolerance & Allergies Leading to Reduced Dairy Consumption

Adulteration of Dairy Products to Deteriorate Quality

Company Profiles

GEA Group

SPX Flow

Tetra Laval

Alfa Laval

JBT

Bucher Industries

The Middleby Corporation

Krones AG

IDMC Limited

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V.

Coperion GmbH

Van Den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment

Gemak

Anderson Dahlen, Inc.

Neologic Engineers Private Limited

Goma

Tna Australia Pty Limited

Fenco Food Machinery S.R.L

Hrs Heat Exchangers

Sealtech Engineers

Dairy Tech India

Vino Technical Services

SSP Pvt Ltd.

Skylark Engineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4kmfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment