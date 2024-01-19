Swimwear and Beachwear Market Predicted to Hit US$ 45.55 Billion in 2033, Riding on a Strong 5.9% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swimwear and beachwear refer to specialized clothing designed for activities like swimming, sunbathing, and going to the beach. These garments are created to provide comfort, functionality, and style in water environments. They are typically made from materials like nylon, polyester, and spandex, offering benefits such as chlorine resistance, UV protection, quick-drying properties, and fashionable designs. The global swimwear and beachwear market is projected to expand at 5.9% CAGR and reach a size of US$ 45.55 billion by the end of 2033, up from its current market value of US$ 25.73 billion



These clothing items come in a wide variety of styles, colors, and patterns to suit different fashion tastes. People of all ages and genders wear swimwear and beachwear because they are suitable for various water-related activities like swimming, water sports, and beach workouts, making them a popular choice for many occasions.

The swimwear and beachwear market is a vibrant and diverse industry that caters to individuals seeking stylish and functional attire for water-related activities and beach outings. This market offers a wide range of options, including bikinis, one-pieces, boardshorts, and cover-ups, designed to ensure comfort and trendiness in aquatic environments. Swimwear and beachwear are typically crafted from performance materials like nylon, polyester, and spandex, providing benefits such as chlorine resistance, UV protection, and quick-drying properties. These garments are popular among people of all ages and genders, extending their appeal beyond traditional beach visits to activities like swimming, water sports, and beachside workouts. With a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, the market is also adapting to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious swimwear options. Overall, the swimwear and beachwear market continues to evolve, reflecting changing fashion trends and consumer preferences

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 25.73 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 45.55 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 5.9% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End User

Material

Sales Channel

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA











Key Companies Profiled Bali Swim Ltd.

Liv Brasil

King Trading Company

Seafolly US

Speedo International Limited

L Brands, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

TYR Sport, Inc.

Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd.

Arena S.p.A.

Gottex Company

ASICS Company

Wicked Weasel Pty. Ltd.

Sears Holdings Corporation

Others (as per Request)

Swimwear and Beachwear: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The Swimwear and Beachwear market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and vitality. Firstly, the increasing popularity of outdoor activities and beach vacations fuels the demand for stylish and functional swimwear and beach attire. As more people seek leisure and adventure by the water, the market responds with a diverse range of designs and styles to cater to various tastes.

Secondly, the growing awareness of the importance of sun protection has led to the incorporation of features like UV protection and sunblock materials in swimwear and beachwear. This factor, coupled with the rising concern about skin health, motivates consumers to invest in swimwear that offers sun safety, further driving market growth.

Additionally, the influence of social media and the fashion industry has spurred a continuous cycle of swimwear trends and beachwear styles. Consumers, particularly the younger demographic, are often inspired by influencers and celebrities showcasing the latest swimwear designs on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, creating a desire for updated beachwear wardrobes.

Lastly, the market is also influenced by sustainability and eco-consciousness. As environmental concerns grow, consumers are seeking swimwear and beachwear made from recycled materials or sustainable fabrics, promoting brands that prioritize ethical and eco-friendly practices. This trend is likely to play a more significant role in shaping the market's future as consumers increasingly opt for environmentally responsible choices. In summary, the Swimwear and Beachwear market's growth is propelled by a combination of lifestyle trends, sun protection awareness, fashion influences, and sustainability considerations.

Restraints

While the Swimwear and Beachwear market shows promising growth, it also faces certain constraints and challenges. Firstly, the seasonality of the market can be a limiting factor. Demand for swimwear and beachwear tends to be highly seasonal, peaking during the summer months and declining in the off-season. This seasonality can lead to inventory management challenges for manufacturers and retailers, making it necessary to strategize effectively to avoid overstocking or understocking. economic fluctuations and uncertainties can impact consumer spending on non-essential items like swimwear and beachwear. During economic downturns, consumers may cut back on discretionary purchases, which can affect the market's stability and growth potential.

while sustainability is a driver for some consumers, it can also pose challenges for the market. Producing eco-friendly swimwear and beachwear often comes with higher production costs, and not all consumers are willing to pay premium prices for sustainable options. Striking a balance between sustainability and affordability is a challenge for many brands.

Moreover, the market's competitiveness and the influx of new entrants can lead to price wars and thinner profit margins, especially for established brands. Maintaining brand identity and market share in such a competitive landscape can be demanding.

Lastly, the market is also subject to changing fashion trends, which can result in excess inventory of outdated designs and styles. Brands need to be agile in adapting to these trends while managing their existing inventory effectively.

In conclusion, while the Swimwear and Beachwear market has promising growth drivers, it must navigate challenges related to seasonality, economic fluctuations, sustainability costs, competitive pressures, and changing fashion trends to maintain its momentum and profitability

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global swimwear and beachwear market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% due to rising participation in water sports activities such as surfing, swimming, and water polo.

Women’s swimwear and beachwear account for a leading share of the market.

By material, sales of polyester swimwear and beachwear are anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Based on sales channel, the online retail segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2033.

Key Market Players

The report provides detailed insights into the competitive scenario of the global swimwear and beachwear market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the leading manufacturers of swimwear and beachwear are Bali Swim Ltd., Liv Brasil, King Trading Company, Seafolly US, Speedo International Limited, L Brands Inc., Nike Inc., TYR Sport Inc., Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd., Arena S.p.A., Gottex Company, ASICS Company, Wicked Weasel Pty. Ltd., and Sears Holdings Corporation.

Recent Developments:

here are some recent developments of companies in the swimwear and beachwear market:

Speedo International announced in January 2023 that it had partnered with the University of Melbourne to develop a new swimwear fabric that is both sustainable and performance-enhancing. The new fabric is made from recycled polyester and is said to be more durable and quick-drying than traditional swimwear fabrics.

Roxy launched a new swimwear collection in March 2023 that is designed to be more inclusive of all body types. The collection features a variety of styles and sizes, and is made from sustainable materials.

Land's End introduced a new line of swimwear in April 2023 that is designed for active women. The collection features a variety of styles that are both stylish and functional, and is made from chlorine-resistant fabrics.

Lululemon launched a new swimwear collection in May 2023 that is designed for both performance and style. The collection features a variety of styles that are made from high-quality fabrics, and is perfect for both swimming and sunbathing.

Key Trends:

Sustainable Swimwear: There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable swimwear made from recycled materials, organic fabrics, and innovative textiles. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of fashion, and brands are responding with sustainable swimwear collections. Inclusive Sizing: Inclusivity is a major trend, with brands expanding their size ranges to cater to a wider spectrum of body types. Plus-size swimwear options are becoming more diverse and fashionable, emphasizing body positivity and self-confidence. Athleisure Influence: Athleisure-inspired swimwear blends fashion with functionality. Designs feature sporty elements like high-neck tops, racerback styles, and performance fabrics that allow for active beach and water activities. Bold Prints and Colors: Swimwear is embracing vibrant colors, bold patterns, and tropical motifs. Animal prints, tie-dye, and neon hues are making a splash, adding excitement to beach and poolside fashion. Retro Revival: Nostalgia plays a role with the resurgence of retro swimwear styles from the '80s and '90s. High-cut bottoms, one-shoulder tops, and vintage-inspired prints are popular choices among fashion-forward consumers. Sustainable Accessories: Sustainable beach accessories like eco-friendly sun hats, reusable beach bags, and biodegradable sunglasses are complementing eco-conscious swimwear choices. Mix-and-Match Sets: Mix-and-match swimwear sets allow consumers to create personalized looks by pairing different tops and bottoms. This trend encourages creativity and individuality. Resortwear Collections: Many swimwear brands are expanding into resortwear, offering cover-ups, sundresses, and beachy separates to create complete vacation outfits. Tech-Enhanced Fabrics: Swimwear manufacturers are incorporating advanced textiles with features like UV protection, quick-drying properties, and chlorine resistance, catering to the practical needs of consumers. Online Shopping and Direct-to-Consumer Brands: The convenience of online shopping has driven the success of direct-to-consumer swimwear brands. They offer a wide range of options, easy returns, and personalized recommendations, transforming the swimwear retail landscape. Influencer Collaborations: Influencers and celebrities are collaborating with swimwear brands to create exclusive collections, driving brand awareness and sales through social media marketing. Sustainable Packaging: Brands are focusing not only on sustainable swimwear but also on eco-friendly packaging to reduce waste and minimize their environmental footprint.

Segmentations:

Here are the main segmentations of the swimwear and beachwear market:

By product type: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into women's swimwear, men's swimwear, children's swimwear, and beachwear. Women's swimwear is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the fact that women are more likely to wear swimwear than men.

By fabric type: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into nylon, polyester, spandex, and other fabrics. Nylon is the most popular fabric for swimwear, as it is durable, quick-drying, and wrinkle-resistant. Polyester is also a popular fabric for swimwear, as it is also durable and quick-drying. Spandex is a synthetic fiber that is added to swimwear to provide stretch and comfort.

By distribution channel: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into offline stores and online stores. Offline stores are still the dominant distribution channel for swimwear and beachwear, but online sales are growing rapidly. This is due to the convenience of online shopping and the increasing availability of swimwear and beachwear online.

By region: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for swimwear and beachwear, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to the warm weather in these regions and the growing popularity of swimming and sunbathing

Key Segments of Swimwear and Beachwear Industry Research

By Product Type:

Swimwear One-piece Suits Knee Suits Swim Tops Swim Shorts Full-body Suits

Beachwear Bikinis & Tankinis Kaftans & Beach Cover-ups Rash Guards Dresses Board Shorts Hats & Footwear

Others

By End User:

Men

Women

Kids Boys Girls Toddlers



By Material:

Nylon

Polyester

Spandex

Neoprene

Cotton

Others

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa



