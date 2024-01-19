GCC Digital Health Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030, with Competitive Analysis of GE Healthcare, GluCare.Health, iHealth Lab, Okadoc Technologies, ProvenMed & Vezeeta

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Digital Health Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital health encompasses utilizing information and communication technologies to manage health concerns, prevent illnesses, and encourage well-being. Its broad spectrum includes Telehealth, mHealth Apps, Connected Medical Devices & Services, Electronic Health Records (EHRs)/Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), Healthcare Analytics, Digital Therapeutics, among other areas. Favourable government backing and the emergence of health tech startups are driving the growth of the digital health market in GCC countries.



The Saudi government aims to digitalize patient activities in future, emphasizing preventive health services to reduce reliance on hospital care. The digital health market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been experiencing significant growth and transformation in recent years.

Digital health technologies have emerged as a key driver of change, providing healthcare providers and stakeholders with advanced tools to deliver efficient, patient-centric, and cost-effective care. The GCC Digital Health Market is experiencing a surge in investments, propelled by the increasing demand for healthcare services, the rapid adoption of digital technologies, and the region's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on application, technology and end users.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the GCC Digital Health Market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next seven years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the estimated size and future projection of the digital health market in the GCC countries?

How have the market shares and growth rates evolved across different segments and sub-segments within the digital health market in the GCC countries, historically, presently, and in future forecasts?

What are the primary factors driving growth and what challenges or restraints are impacting the digital health market in the GCC countries?

What opportunities are currently available within the digital health market in the GCC countries?

What does the investment scenario look like in the digital health market within the GCC countries?

Which country holds the largest market share presently? Which country is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period?

Who are the major companies operating in this market, and how do they position themselves in terms of competition?

What new entrants have recently joined the digital health market in the GCC countries?

What are the primary strategies adopted by companies involved in the digital health market within the GCC countries?



Key Companies Operating in the Market

GE Healthcare

GluCare.Health

iHealth Lab, Inc.

Okadoc Technologies FZ-LLC

ProvenMed

Vezeeta

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Unmet Need of Digital Health Market

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Events- COVID-19

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 GCC Digital Health Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Chronic Disease Management

2.3.2 Health and Fitness

2.3.3 Others

2.4 GCC Digital Health Market (by End User)

2.4.1 Providers

2.4.2 Payers

2.4.3 Patient and Consumer



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 GCC Digital Health Market - (by Component)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Analyst View

3.4 GCC Digital Health Market (by Component)

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.2 Software

3.4.3 Services

3.5 GCC Digital Health Market (by Technology)

3.5.1 Tele-Healthcare

3.5.2 mHealth

3.5.2.1 mHealth Devices

3.5.2.2 mHealth Apps

3.5.3 Health Management Solutions

3.5.3.1 Electronic Health Records (EHRs)/Electronic Medical Records (EMRs)

3.5.3.2 Health Analytics

3.5.4 Digital Therapeutics



4 Countries

4.1 Countries Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 United Arab Emirates

4.4 Saudi Arabia

4.5 Qatar

4.6 Oman

4.7 Kuwait

4.8 Bahrain



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

AlemHealth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Altibbi

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Cura Healthcare

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

GluCare.Health

iHealth Lab

InterSystems

Koninklije Phiip

Okadoc Technologies

ProvenMed

Vezeeta

