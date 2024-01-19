Nigeria's International Remittance Market Flourishes with Promising Business Opportunities: Transaction Insights & Consumer Demographics to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revving Up the International Remittance Ecosystem, Nigeria's inbound and outbound markets are set to foster vibrant business and investment opportunities as delineated in our latest market analysis. This comprehensive report brings to light the emerging trends, market sizes and the potential it holds for stakeholders.

Our report unfolds an intricate map highlighting the Nigeria International Remittance Market, encompassing both the force of inbound transfers and the ascent of outbound remittances. With an analytical approach, the report deciphers trends and projections that portray a systematic growth in transaction values and volumes.

Key Highlights and Trends

Incremental growth in Nigeria's inbound remittance is noted at 1.9% in 2022, with a forecast to burgeon from US$ 19.74 billion to US$ 21.79 billion by 2028.

The outbound remittance sector is not far behind, demonstrating a 3.8% spike in 2022, with expectations to swell from US$ 79.4 million to US$ 96.4 million by 2028.

Focusing on an array of facets, the report presents a detailed view of the market dynamics, including transaction values, volumes, and average value per transaction. Additionally, it encompasses a wealth of insights into consumer profiles, offering depth and dimension to the emergent market landscape.

Market Opportunities and Forecast

The report delineates crucial indicators for businesses tracking the digital, mobile and non-digital channels in the remittance sector. Enriched with statistical data and analysis, it serves as a critical resource for strategic planning by commercial entities, presenting:

In-depth analysis of remittance trends and consumer behaviors in Nigeria.

Projections and insights on the future trajectory of the remittance market.

Market share intelligence for key players to gauge the competitive landscape.

The findings are bolstered by an industry-respected research methodology, intent on delivering an unbiased narrative of the burgeoning investment opportunities. This report stands as a testament to the fortified potential of the Nigerian international remittance market, dissecting every strand of opportunity with precision and clarity.

Stakeholders poised at the forefront of the remittance arena are invited to delve into the expansive analytical observations our report presents.

Discover the insights that are shaping Nigeria's role as a pivotal hub in the international remittance landscape and harness the key takeaways for market success.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Nigeria

