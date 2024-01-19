Growth Opportunities in Respiratory Devices - Increasing Solution Intelligence and Connectivity Boosts Growth Potential through 2027

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Respiratory Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the respiratory devices market, including market estimates, forecasts, growth rates, trends, challenges, and drivers. The base year for the research is 2023 and market sizing is from 2020 to 2027. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred sudden growth in demand for respiratory devices and exposed various challenges with existing respiratory technologies.

In the last 3 years, many investments have been made to identify these challenges and introduce innovative solutions for improved patient care. Increasing device connectivity and remote monitoring functions are key technologies that have gained momentum in the respiratory devices market. This study covers such changes in respiratory care and the top opportunities companies can pursue to gain a competitive advantage.

The respiratory device types covered in the study include positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, ventilators, therapeutic respiratory devices, respiratory monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The study identifies various end users for respiratory devices including hospitals, home care, ambulatory settings, and clinics.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean and MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). The study will help readers identify key regions, major opportunities, and trends in the respiratory devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Product Type

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Mapping

Product Analysis

Respiratory Devices: PAP Devices

Respiratory Devices: Ventilators

Respiratory Devices: Oxygen Concentrators

Respiratory Devices: Inhalers and Nebulizers

Respiratory Devices: Other Therapeutic Devices

Respiratory Devices: Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Care Trends

Respiratory Care Pathway Challenges

Connected Devices in Respiratory Care

Artificial Intelligence in Respiratory Care

Home Respiratory Care

Changing Respiratory Care Landscape

Respiratory Devices: Rent vs. Buy

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Smart and Connected Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine

Growth Opportunity 3: AI

Growth Opportunity 4: Advanced Ventilators

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America, Caribbean, and MENASA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wyv53

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.