Digital Oilfield Market Set to Soar Past USD 49.27 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digital Oilfield market , increasing adoption of cloud computing and data analytics for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for reservoir management and production optimization, the expansion of remote and unmanned operations in harsh environments, and the use of digital twins to create virtual replicas of oilfield assets are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Digital oil field is the use of digital technologies to improve the efficiency, productivity, and safety of oil and gas operations.

Prominent Players in Digital Oilfield Market

ABB

Baker Hughes

Emerson Electric

Halliburton

IBM

ION Geophysical

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Siemens

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Aspen Technology

Cognite

DNV GL

Expro Group

GE Digital

Hitachi

Honeywell

Microsoft

Petroplan

Petrosys

Quester

Production Optimization Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Production optimization dominated the global online market as it is crucial for maximizing oil and gas recovery while minimizing operational costs. Oilfield operators are continually seeking ways to produce more from existing wells, reduce energy consumption, and optimize the overall production process to remain competitive in a price-sensitive industry.

Onshore is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the onshore is the leading segment as they more accessible and abundant in many regions compared to offshore reserves. As a result, a significant portion of global oil and gas production occurs onshore.

Middle East is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, the Middle East is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has significant reserves of unconventional resources, such as shale oil and gas, which have driven the adoption of digital technologies for efficient extraction. The region also hosts numerous technology providers and service companies specializing in digital oilfield solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Digital Oilfield market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Digital Oilfield.

Key Developments in Digital Oilfield Market

The Ministry of Energy, Saudi Data, the AI Authority (SDAIA), and IBM Corporation collaborated to use AI to speed up sustainability projects in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will support the business in advancing digitization in the oil and gas sector and accelerating revenue development.

Key Questions Answered in Digital Oilfield Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

