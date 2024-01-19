KBS President, Thatcher Butcher, Appointed to the Maine Manufactured Housing Board

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced today that its President, Thatcher Butcher, has been appointed to the Maine Manufactured Housing Board. Mr. Butcher will serve for a 4-year term.



The Maine Manufactured Housing Board serves to create and enforce uniform performance standards for the construction and installation of manufactured housing in the state of Maine.

Mr. Butcher’s appointment is a validation of his extensive construction industry expertise and know-how in the modular manufacturing and building construction process. As President of KBS, Mr. Butcher is responsible for leading the Company’s business growth and overseeing its overall operations. During his career, Mr. Butcher has also served as General Manager of the Mid Atlantic Division of Anthony Sylvan Pools, and as General Manager of the Truss & Engineered Lumber Division of TW Perry.

Mr. Butcher commented, “I am honored to be selected to serve on the Maine Manufactured Housing Board. We are facing a major challenge with the shortage of available housing, and I believe volumetric modular construction is part of that solution. With this appointment, I plan to help ensure that our states’ manufactured homes are not only built and installed in compliance with state standards, but also provide a safe and secure environment for their occupants and our communities.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

