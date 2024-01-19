Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for Regency Centers and Urstadt Biddle Properties 2023 Distributions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2023 distributions to holders of its Common and Preferred stock. The Company also announced the federal income tax treatment of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) pre-merger 2023 distributions to Common, Class A Common and Preferred shareholders.



Regency Centers Corporation:

Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 12/16/2022 1/4/2023 $0.65000 $0.06900 $0.06900 $0.00000 $0.06900 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 3/15/2023 4/5/2023 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 6/14/2023 7/6/2023 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 9/14/2023 10/4/2023 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 12/14/2023 1/3/2024 $0.67000 $0.54200 $0.54200 $0.00000 $0.54200 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 TOTALS $3.27000 $2.56100 $2.56100 $0.00000 $2.56100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred: Symbol REGCP CUSIP #: 758849889 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 10/16/2023 10/31/2023 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 TOTALS $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred: Symbol REGCO CUSIP #: 758849871 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 10/16/2023 10/31/2023 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 TOTALS $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000

(1) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.

Please note, of the $0.65000 per share dividend declared for Common holders of record on December 16, 2022 and paid on January 4, 2023, $0.58100 was reported for income tax purposes in 2022 with the remaining $0.06900 reported for tax year 2023 as set forth in the above table.

Of the $0.67000 per share dividend declared for the Common holders of record on December 14, 2023 and paid on January 3, 2024, $0.54200 is reported for income tax purposes in 2023 with the remaining $0.1280 to be reported for tax year 2024.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc:

Common Stock: Symbol UBP CUSIP #: 917286106 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends (2) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 $0.22500 $0.22500 $0.10477 $0.00000 $0.10477 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12023 4/3/2023 4/14/2023 $0.22500 $0.22500 $0.10477 $0.00000 $0.10477 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12023 6/14/2023 7/6/2023 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.08731 $0.00000 $0.08731 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10019 TOTALS $0.63750 $0.63750 $0.29685 $0.00000 $0.29685 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34065 Common Class A Stock: Symbol UBA CUSIP #: 917286205 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends (2) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 $0.25000 $0.25000 $0.11641 $0.00000 $0.11641 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $ 0.13359 4/3/2023 4/14/2023 $0.25000 $0.25000 $0.11641 $0.00000 $0.11641 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $ 0.13359 6/14/2023 7/6/2023 $0.20830 $0.20830 $0.09699 $0.00000 $0.09699 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $ 0.11131 TOTALS $0.70830 $0.70830 $0.32981 $0.00000 $0.32981 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $ 0.37849 Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred: Symbol UBP.PRH CUSIP #: 917286882 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends (2) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/13/2023 1/31/2023 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 4/14/2023 4/28/2023 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 7/14/2023 7/31/2023 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.390625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 TOTALS $1.171875 $1.171875 $1.171875 $0.000000 $1.171875 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred: Symbol UBP.PRK CUSIP #: 917286874 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2023 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends (2) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/13/2023 1/31/2023 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 4/14/2024 4/28/2023 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 7/14/2023 7/31/2023 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.36720 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 TOTALS $1.10160 $1.10160 $1.10160 $0.00000 $1.10160 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000

(2) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.



This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Tax treatment of 2023 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions, as tax treatment may change from year to year. The information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice or relied upon as such, and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to tax treatment of the Company's distributions specific to their individual situations.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com