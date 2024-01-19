Telecom Industry Transformation in APAC: New Insights into Telco-to-Techco Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Telco-to-techco Transition in APAC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2027, 82.2% of major mobile operators in APAC will remain telcos with 25% of them likely to exit or become mobile virtual network operations (MVNOs). Only 17.8% of major mobile operators in APAC will become techcos.

The telecoms industry continues to face challenges driving growth from all angles: subscriber, revenue, or investment. Expectations for growth are limited. With the pace of change speeding up and the world being more digital and hyperconnected, the bar for digital company performance has been raised by more agile, competitive software companies.

Industry consensus on the way forward is that the successful transformation from telco to techco will help mobile operators stay relevant, generate more revenue, and grow in the future. The shift from consumer logic to a growth logic will take at least 1 or 2 years and not all mobile operators may make it through.

This study specifically dives into the growth opportunities arising from the telecom-to-technology-company transition, and covers transition details such as mobile operator strategies, challenges, and outcomes.

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Telco-to-Techco Transition

Industry Consensus on the Need for the Telco-to-techco Transition

The Biggest Indicator of a Successful Telco-to-techco Transition

Vendor and Supplier Roles in the Telco-to-techco Transition

Vendor Approach for a Successful Telco-to-techco Transition

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Customer Segmentation and Key Competitors for 5G

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5G Pricing Trends and Related Factors - Telco vs. Techcho Traits

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - TELCO

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5G Monetization for Telco

Growth Opportunity Analysis - TECHCO

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5G Monetization for Techco

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Simplification and Better Strategizing

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Cost Structures for 5G and Beyond

Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborative Partnerships

