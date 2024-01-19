Western European Firefighter PPE Growth Opportunities: Increased Incidence of Fires and Fire related Accidents Boost PPE Demand and Revenue Potential

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western European Firefighter PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European firefighting PPE market generated €506.7 million in 2023. Increased incidences of fires year over year and the surge in fire-related fatalities will drive the growth of firefighter PPE such as turnout gear, gloves, boots, SCBA, and helmets, which provide thermal and respiratory protection and protection from injuries resulting from falling debris and particulate contaminants.

Turnout gear is the largest product segment, recording $131.8 million in revenue in 2023 and 26.0% market share in 2022. Stringent regulatory guidelines for fighting structural and wildland fires will drive revenue growth for turnout gear in Western Europe.

Fire helmets fall under the Type A and B subsegments, including half-helmets and jet-style fire helmets, respectively. Fire gloves include textile and leather fire gloves, while fire boots fall under the leather and rubber subsegments. This report does not include YoY subsegment forecasts.

Connected PPE solutions that enhance firefighter safety and performance are poised to register high growth as technology adoption in firefighter PPE takes center stage during the forecast period. Demand for PPE that is lightweight, easily decontaminated, and easy to put on and take off will be the primary growth driver for firefighter PPE in the region.

The firefighter PPE market in Western Europe is highly competitive, with several regional and global manufacturers participating in the lucrative market. M&A activities in the industry are expected to offer a higher reach and enhance product and service offering portfolios of acquirers (PPE manufacturers).

Revenue forecasts consider the macroeconomic outlook for each region in Western Europe. Countries with stable GDP growth rates are likely to see fewer fluctuations in spending on public services such as firefighting. Price growth dynamics are considered for each firefighter PPE segment and region.

Replacement rates vary across product segments as well as volunteer and career firefighters. The focus on maintenance services will likely extend the life cycle of firefighter PPE products. Revenue forecast numbers account for the possibility of longer product life cycles.

Public spending on firefighter services varies across Western European nations. France, Germany, the UK and Ireland, and Scandinavian countries spend the most on public services. Revenue forecast numbers account for the varying levels of public spending and investments in firefighter PPE.

Western European nations such as Alpine, Benelux, Germany, and France also have a high number of volunteer firefighters. The forecasts assume differing growth rates for volunteer and career firefighters.

Key Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence and Connected Firefighter PPE

Mergers and Acquisitions

Firefighter PPE Service Offerings

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Industry Definitions

Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Career and Volunteer Firefighters

Firefighters by Gender

Government Spending on Firefighting Services

Wildland Fire Statistics

Fire Incident Trends

Product Trends

List of Decontamination Service Providers

Standards and Regulations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Helmets

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - SCBAs

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Turnout Gear

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Gloves

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Boots

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udqxv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.