United Kingdom Power Market Outlook to 2035 - The Clean Growth Strategy and Carbon Reduction Target 2030

This report discusses the power market structure of the UK and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2010 to 2022, and forecast for the next 13 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 UK's offshore wind surge faces roadblocks.

1.1 Residential sector dominates power consumption.



2 Introduction

2.1 UK Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 UK Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19



4 UK Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

4.4 UK Power Market, Demand Structure

5 UK Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Hydropower Policy

5.3 Nuclear Power Policy

5.4 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.5 Policy Snapshot

5.6 Renewable Energy Targets

5.7 Electricity Market Reform 2011

5.8 Climate Change Act

5.9 The Clean Growth Strategy and Clean Growth Grand Challenge

5.10 Carbon Reduction target 2030

5.11 Hydrogen Policy in the UK

The Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan 2020

Hydrogen Strategy

Powering our Net Zero Future: White Paper

Sixth Carbon Budget Report issued by the Climate Change Committee

5.12 Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin

5.13 Renewable Obligation Order

5.14 Contracts for Difference

5.15 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

5.16 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

5.17 Carbon Price Floor (CPF)

5.18 Carbon Price Support

5.19 Climate Change Levy

5.20 Smart Metering

5.21 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

5.22 Strategies and legislation in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales

5.23 Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA)

5.24 British Energy Security Strategy

6 UK Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2022

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035



7 UK Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 UK Power Market, Major Generating Companies

RWE

SSE

Unipe

Electricite de France

Orsted

