Global Enterprise Servers Outlook Report: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast to 2027, Spotlight on Asia-Pacific Growth and Low-End Segment Dominance

The global enterprise servers market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current servers market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the global enterprise servers market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key servers market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the servers landscape.

Report Highlights

The global enterprise servers market size was pegged at $100 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Growth in data center demands for higher memory has been a key factor driving the enterprise demand for servers over the years. This rise in demand is especially due to enterprises' increasing use of cloud applications and services, edge computing, and high-performance computing, all of which need faster and higher data capacities.

Enterprise servers market would see the majority share of its revenue come from low-end servers segment over the forecast period. Revenue from low-end servers segment reached $65.5 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise servers, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $35.3 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $50.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise servers market

The primary finding from the view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise servers market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise servers market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise servers market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise servers.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise servers market.

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise servers market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise servers market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise servers market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise servers market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise servers vendors.

The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Company Coverage

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell

Inspur

Lenovo

