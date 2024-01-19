GPOPlus+ to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), a technology driven company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products for specialty retailers, including convenience stores and gas stations, announces it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024 . This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds, and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

GPOX leadership is looking forward to meeting with investors and investment professionals to share its strong 2023 financial results and provide details on its new disruptive white glove Direct To Store distribution service model, “DSD.”

"We are excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit,” said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "This event provides a unique opportunity for us to engage with the investment community, and I am excited to personally attend and share our remarkable achievements in 2023, as well as our ambitious and strategic plans for continued growth in 2024 and beyond. These events are pivotal to communicate the compelling GPOX story to investors."

Pojunis continued, "We invite funds, companies, and investors to join us for an exciting and informative event. At GPOX, we are dedicated to innovation and excellence, and we are eager to showcase our business model and vision for the future at the Sequire Investor Summit."

If you are interested in attending the event and scheduling a one on one meeting with Brett H. Pojunis and GPOX leadership, please visit https://gpoplus.com/meet to learn more about the Sequire Investor Summit and register for the event to schedule meetings.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://gpoplus.com/meet/

At GPOX we are committed to providing value to our investors, partners, suppliers, customers and shareholders. With our strong partnerships, licenses, expanding distribution network, and a focus on innovation, we are poised for continued growth and to create long term value for our stakeholders. We encourage you to sign up for our Investor Portal to stay up to date with GPOX: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPO Plus (GPOX) is a product development, manufacturing, and distribution company which offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality innovative products sold directly to consumers and retailers. Our business is organized around three key areas: products (developing and manufacturing), distribution (getting our products to customers), and sales + marketing (promoting and selling our products to consumers and retailers). Our goal is to expand our product line and distribution reach to meet market demand and the needs of our customers.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team+ Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

