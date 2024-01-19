Top global experts gather in Manila to compete for the J9 World Championship

Manila, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The J9 World Championship , is set to take place in Manila in January 2024. Gamers from around the world will compete for the ultimate prize and vie for the prestigious honor.

Initiated by the online gaming and cryptocurrency company J9.com, in collaboration with the five-star international AG flagship hall, this event is a powerful union, bringing the annual offline Game Poker showdown to all gaming enthusiasts! With multiple collaborations and resource integration, J9 is committed to creating a world-class gaming event parallel to the four major global gaming competitions - WSOP, WPT, EPT.

The competition will unfold in a luxurious resort in Manila, accompanied by live performances from local renowned artists, seamlessly blending entertainment with the gaming experience. The grand finale will be held in the AG flagship hall's live broadcasting hall, showcasing the excitement to global players simultaneously.

The event offers substantial rewards, attracting gaming elites from all corners of the globe. After intense battles in the online qualifiers, 49 top-notch gamers have earned tickets to the final round, where they will engage in numerous rounds of competition for the substantial grand prize.

Following the conclusion of the finals, mysterious top-notch celebrities will make special appearances to personally award the champion with the highest honor in the world Game Poker.

J9.com, a leading brand in live video gaming with a 12-year operational history, upholds the principles of fairness, justice, and transparency. It has become the preferred website for Game Poker enthusiasts. J9 is the official global partner of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), and both parties, driven by the shared values of bringing fans closer to the game, have collaborated effectively in fair competition, Integrity poker, promoting basketball, and charitable activities.