United Kingdom Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027, with Analysis of Imperial Brands, Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco & British American Tobacco

The UK cigarettes category is forecast to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-27. Filter cigarettes was the largest segment during 2022. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco International, British American Tobacco, and Philip Morris International the top companies in the UK cigarettes category.

Key Market Highlights

Per capita expenditure on cigarettes was higher in the UK than the global and regional levels in 2022

The filter cigarettes is the largest segment in both value and volume terms, in 2022

The UK imports majority of its cigarettes from Poland

The UK exports majority of its cigarettes to Japan - Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category

Imperial Brands was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Report Scope

Market Context : The report provides a comparative analysis of the value shares of the UK in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in South Africa also compared with the Middle East & Africa and global levels.

: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value shares of the UK in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in South Africa also compared with the Middle East & Africa and global levels. Market Size and Structure : The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides an analysis of cigarettes category. This category is analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments and value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under the category for the period 2017-2027.

: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides an analysis of cigarettes category. This category is analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments and value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under the category for the period 2017-2027. Production and Trade : Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the UK, by category, compared to the Middle East & Africa and global markets. Further, analysis on the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

: Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the UK, by category, compared to the Middle East & Africa and global markets. Further, analysis on the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers. Taxation: It covers taxation landscape in the country and effects in the cigarettes category

It covers taxation landscape in the country and effects in the cigarettes category Manufacturers and Brands : The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category.

: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category. The Smoking Population : The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in the UK.

: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in the UK. Operating Constraints : The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in the UK.

: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in the UK. Prospects and Forecasts : The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category

: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category Macroeconomic analysis : The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in the UK with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in the UK with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics. Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel data is of 2022, and company data is included for 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction Executive Summary

Part 2: Market Context Value growth analysis by region

Part 3: Market Size and Structure Market size analysis Market size analysis -category: cigarettes Segment analysis : cigarettes Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade Production -cigarettes Imports -cigarettes Exports -cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing Taxation -cigarettes Retail prices -cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution Channel share analysis -cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands Leading companies by volume share -cigarettes

Brand share analysis of top five companies -cigarettes

Part 8: Smoking Population Smoking population, by gender

Part 9: Operating Constraints

Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis GDP growth and inflation Population growth Labor market trend Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends The UK risk index (GCRI) 2022 The UK risk analysis -compared to global and Western European markets



Company Coverage

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris International

Japan Tobacco International

British American Tobacco

