Action Cameras Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market Set to Surpass US$29.8 Billion Globally by 2030, Driven by Soaring Demand and Technological Advances

Global Action Cameras Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Action Cameras estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Box Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cube Style segment is readjusted to a revised 24.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.7% CAGR

The Action Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 20.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR.

Companies Profiled:

Amkov

Braun

Casio

Chilli Technology

Contour

Decathlon

DJI Technology

Drift Innovation

Garmin

GoPro

HTC

iON

JVC Kenwood

Kodak

Nikon

Olympus

Ordro

Panasonic

PLR Ecommerce

Polaroid

RIOCH

Rollei

SJCAM Limited

Sony Corporation

SZ DJI Technology

TomTom

Toshiba

Veho World

XIAOMI

YI Technology

Key Report Highlights

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global



