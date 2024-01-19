Top 3 Key Digital Trends Report - AI, Web 3, and Cybersecurity: A Future Shaped by Deep Tech and Quantum Computing

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Digital Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As digital transformation continues to reshape every aspect of business and society, this comprehensive new research publication offers vital insights into the paramount trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web 3.0, and Cybersecurity. The in-depth study provides timely analysis for decision-makers, stakeholders, and strategy developers keen on navigating the digital landscape effectively.

This study provides a broad yet in-depth view of the key digital trends being adopted.

The study provides an analysis of three main trends:

AI : where we stand, where we are going, how to build trust in AI, and its main impact on workers and businesses, as a transformative technology.

: where we stand, where we are going, how to build trust in AI, and its main impact on workers and businesses, as a transformative technology. Web 3 : outlook for Web3, key enabling technologies (such as deep tech and quantum computing), outlook for cryptocurrencies, blockchain and regulation of Web3.

: outlook for Web3, key enabling technologies (such as deep tech and quantum computing), outlook for cryptocurrencies, blockchain and regulation of Web3. Cybersecurity: what are the biggest threats, what is meant by cyber resilience and how to achieve it, enabling security in the cloud and issues of privacy and sovereignty.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Artificial Intelligence

1.1. The promise of AI

1.2. Current state of the Generative AI market

1.3. Building trust in AI

1.4. The impact of generative AI on business productivity and investment

1.5. The impact of generative AI on worker productivity

2. Web3

2.1. Outlook for Web3

2.2. Deep technology enables Web3

2.3. Quantum computing enables Web3

2.4. Cryptocurrency outlook

2.5. Unlocking blockchain opportunities

2.6. The need for regulation

3. Cybersecurity

3.1. Major cybersecurity threats

3.2. Cyber resilience

3.3. Cybersecurity in the cloud

3.4. Privacy

3.5. Digital sovereignty

