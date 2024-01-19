Transforming Logistics - The Impact of IoT on Industry Development: Innovative Industry Players and Transformational Business Models

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transforming Logistics: The Impact of IoT on Industry Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the market opportunities for solutions based on new technologies and in particular the Internet of Things (IoT), including many emerging technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence applied to the supply chain management and logistics.
It describes the most innovative industry players and their business models, as well as key market trends.
The study also provides estimates for the size of the connected logistics market:
- Breakdown by connectivity technology
- Breakdown by use case
- Breakdown by region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Recap of definitions and concepts
- Definition and concepts
- IoT technologies to connect any object
- Synthesis of key networking technologies
- Private networks: definition and characteristics
- Identification technologies
- Indoor logistics
- Outdoor logistics
2. Market dynamics
- The connected logistics value chain
- The demand side: Strategies of logistics providers and transport companies
- The connected logistics market by technology
- The connected logistics market by use case
- The connected logistics market by region
- Drivers and barriers to the development of connected logistics
3. Use cases and applications
- Summary of key use cases
- Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs)
- Autonomous drones
- Containers
- Global 5G IoT satellite connectivity for maritime containers
- Trolleys
- Robot trolleys
- Trucks
- IoT fleet tracking
- Reusable Transport Items (RTIs)
- IoT-enabled reusable packaging
- Parcels
- ParceLive Hanhaa
- Trains
- IoT applications in the railway sector
