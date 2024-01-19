New to The Street Airs on the FOX Business Network, Episode 550, Featuring Six Corporate Interviews, Broadcast Monday, January 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp.'s New to the Street, a nationally broadcasted business television production, announces airing episode 550 on the FOX Business Network, Monday, January 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 550th TV episode line-up features the following six (6) Corporate interviews:

1). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

2). "The Business of Blockchain" segment with TV Host Nisa Amoils; "Universal Basic Income (UBI): Blockchain Use Cases" topic sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) interviews with Scott Santens, author and UBI Specialist, and Anna Stone, Executive Director of GoodDollar.

3). Insurtech Company – Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech & Operations.

4). Stock Blockchain Trading Platform – BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI) interview with Joesph Kurczodyna, CEO.

5). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

On New to The Street, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. Tony explains to the viewers the relationship between SGTM and VRM BioLogik Group and how the partnership has grown, integrating VRM's technology and SGTM's manufacturing capabilities. Over the last forty years, VRM has developed "Zero-Net" carbon sequestration technologies that can help make a positive environmental impact on the plant. HumiSoil is one VRM product that granted SGTM exclusive rights to manufacture and market the product in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. In 2023, SGTM stockpiled HumiSoil inventories to aggressively market the product throughout 2024. HumiSoil is a mix of humus and a catalyst that can restore soil's organic nutrients and create water hydration, and when applied, it dramatically improves crop yields. SGTM-VRM, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary with the "Master License" to deploy VRM's intellectual properties into manufactured sustainable product lines. The objective in 2024 is to scale operations from pilot programs to full-scale marketing and sales in the USA and globally. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain" segment with TV Host Nisa Amoils is on the topic, "Universal Basic Income (UBI): Blockchain Use Cases," sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer"). Two guests, Scott Santens, author and UBI Specialist, and Anna Stone, Executive Director of GoodDollar, explain UBI practices and how to use blockchain technology for UBI initiatives. Scott Santens talks with Nisa about why UBI is an amount of cash protected universally, unconditionally, periodically, and individually. Scott's UBI methodology was the basis of former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang's UBI proposal. Governmental programs using a UBI model can reduce and change welfare programs to eliminate chronic poverty and income inequalities. Scott feels even people with jobs fear not making enough money from economic downturns and catastrophes, adding psychological stress. Technological advances in automation and AI platforms can eliminate employment, adding additional stress. Lowering stress and insecurities happens when a UBI is in place; individuals develop comfort knowing that money is available to help. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Anna Stone, Executive Director of GoodDollar, expands further on UBI and how the non-profit blockchain entity is making a difference in 181 countries. GoodDollar's digital blockchain UBI platform has served around 630,000 people, giving them GoodDollar's protocol G$ tokens that convert to cash or for business purposes. The UBI blockchain approach is unique, and it solves the problems of capital access and reducing poverty. GoodDollar's "Climate Collective" platform provides tokens for those affected by man-made and natural catastrophes. The blockchain, a trusted technology platform, can provide immediate aid to relief efforts individually, giving timely direct payments. Many governmental programs and traditional non-profits take time to institute programs, and often, misallocations of money and resources unfortunately occur. Additionally, GoodDollar pays people who provide environmental services, working to improve climate-related issues. Universal Basic Income can work successfully when programs and technology come together, making global changes for the betterment of humankind. Viewers can learn more at websites https://www.scottsantens.com/ &

https://www.gooddollar.org/.

From Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King sits with Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech & Operations of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI). As an insurance Company, RELI is transforming the insurance agency business model using AI and cloud computing modeling and technologies. Moshe gives his background, which started in the travel industry but eventually moved into selling home, auto, and life insurance products. Moshe immediately saw the insurance sector lacking in advancements in technology integrations. Most insurance applications and policies are in pen and paper, a long, cumbersome process. Moshe mapped out a technology platform and approached insurance companies with his tech innovation. Reliance Global Group liked his approach and hired him, and after 3-years, Moshe and the RELI team developed and marketed the RELI Exchange Partner Network for insurance agencies. Soon after, the team rolled out the 5minuteinsure.com platform for customers looking for insurance coverage. The Company has around 480 agency partners using the RELI network. Moshe invites agents and others to learn more about the Company; visit the website https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ . Customers who want insurance quotes can use RELI's 5minuteinsure.com site. Agents can learn more at RELI's Exchange Partner Network site. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Joseph Kurczodyna, CEO of BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI) from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. BEGI created a digital blockchain platform to revolutionize three financial sectors: digital trading, capital raises, and corporate governance. Joseph talks about pending patents, its recently issued 20-year US Patent, and its significance for the Company's business. With the USSEC giving Bitcoin ETF approvals, the marketplace is opening for more blockchain innovations. BEGI created its BlackStar Digital Trading Platform (BDTP™), a centralized blockchain platform for digitally trading public companies' stocks. Joseph approached the USSEC about the platform a few years ago, and the USSEC approved him to develop a demo platform to show how the blockchain concept works. It took him two years to build the demo, and then the USSEC took two more years to review the demo platform. The Company made a complete 1933 Registration Statement (FORM S-1), fully outlining the Company's business, which was approved in July 2023 by the USSEC. BDTP™ is a centralized blockchain that can fully integrate into a stock broker’s trading platform, meeting or exceeding US SEC and FINRA regulatory requirements and trading compliances. BEGI can operate without human interaction, with the blockchain recording all trade transactions. In the future, the Company would like to have its blockchain platform run on Global X, a fully automated stock trading platform. The Company will recapitalize itself and seeks strategic partners to mainstream its platform. Viewers can learn more by visiting the BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.'s website, https://blackstareg.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency. Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" Segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®). In the first Q1 of last year, 2023, hackers stole over 6.41 million private data records. You can expect the hackers in 2024 to be ready and willing to steal as much personal data as possible. Alain provides some preventative actions that can lessen the chances of being hacked. He recommends never using free WiFi services and not using free Big Tech emails and messaging services when transmitting secure and private information. Alain recommends using virtual private networks (VPN) if they are safe and encrypted, like the SekurVPN service. Unfortunately, some larger VPN providers have tracked end-users' web traffic and sold that information to others. SekurVPN never tracks subscribers, and the IP address is Swiss. Switzerland has the strictest privacy laws globally. Sekur subscribers' data is not sold or retransmitted to any 3rd parties. At affordable prices, Sekur.com can offer enterprises, businesses, and individuals a secure and private encrypted close-loop e-communication platform. SekurMail subscribers get 2-email addresses that they can change often, limiting internet exposure. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings good for five (5) years on any of Sekur's subscription services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/. Privacy has arrived!

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.:

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. Through its partnership with VRM Biologik Group, SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel and corporate videos - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU.

About VRM Biologik:

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges. Their sustainable technologies are designed to address environmental challenges and promote a more sustainable future – https:// vrmbiologik .com .

About Scott Santens:

Scott Santens is an author, public speaker, and Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) advocate. He is the founder and president of the Income To Support All Foundation (ITSA Foundation), a Senior Advisor for Humanity Forward, a board of directors of the Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity. He is the editor of Basic Income Today, a daily UBI news hub. He is the author of "Let There Be Money," a book about UBI and how to fund it – https://www.scottsantens.com.

About GoodDollar:

GoodDollar is a protocol to deliver a global universal basic income to anyone who wants it. We think this is a great way to onboard more people into Web3 and give out digital money people can use to improve their lives. They aim to advance decentralized financial education and access for all using decentralized blockchain technology. GoodDollar's vision is a world where everyone has access to essential economic assets and financial products that are inclusive by design - https://www.gooddollar.org/.

About Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer")

Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer") is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan - https://www.bitdeer.com/.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI):

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burdens. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering various insurance products - https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

About BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI):

Blackstar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI) is a public company that shares trade on the OTC Markets. The Company is developing a unique blockchain trading system for registered securities using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Web 3.0 ecosystem protocols. This revolutionary software platform is called the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform™ ("BDTP™"), a trading platform for electronic fungible shares in book-entry, and compliant at any US Brokerage Firm. The platform drops into the compliant US Broker-Dealer trading system and acts as a spot market that only accepts cash and free-trading securities without allowing any short selling. Once BDTP™ is live, after SEC and FINRA approvals, BlackStar intends to market the platform to other publicly traded companies as a subscription service with an issuer-specific customizable interface - https://blackstareg.com/.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria species, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

