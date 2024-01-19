Vitruvius Design+Build Sponsors Sundance 2024 Premiere Reception of Ghostlight, Exclusive Event in Old Town Park City

Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitruvius Design+Build, the leader in technological innovation in the luxury custom residential construction industry, sponsored an exclusive experience at Old Town Cellars on January 18, 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival. The soiree, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Sundance Film Festival, coincided with the opening day premier of the independent film Ghostlight.

Known for their tech-driven and experience-focused approach to luxury residential construction, Vitruvius Design+Build is leading a paradigm shift in innovation by developing the world’s first design+build experience software platform. The Sundance Film Festival experience at Old Town Cellars is a testament to the brand's dedication to supporting Park City's vibrant arts and film culture scene and embodies their approach to luxury experiences.

"At Vitruvius Design+Build, we are relentless in our pursuit of understanding the intersectionality of technology and luxury residential construction, both in its design and execution,” emphasizes Charles Ochello, Founder+CEO of Vitruvius Design+Build.

“Leveraging our AI-driven experience software platform combined with an advanced understanding of luxury aesthetics, our firm is striving for nothing short of executional perfection.”

Event Highlights:

- Reception for premiere of Ghostlight – Members of the cast and production team were in attendance, including the film’s directing duo Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson.

- Venue: Old Town Cellars – An iconic Park City tasting room provided an intimate setting for an unforgettable experience.

- Arts, Culture, and Philanthropy – Vitruvius Design+Build not only supports the thriving film culture in Park City, but also the philanthropic efforts of Chicago-based non-profit Elevated Films.

About Vitruvius Design+Build:

Based in Park City, Utah, Vitruvius Design+Build is a tech firm focused on revolutionizing the luxury custom residential industry. Through technological innovation, Vitruvius Design+Build actualizes evolved excellence through a curated design+build experience.

About Ghostlight:

Ghostlight centers on Dan (Keith Kupferer), a melancholic middle-aged construction worker grieving a family tragedy. Cut off from his devoted wife, Sharon (Tara Mallen), and talented but troubled daughter, Daisy (Katherine Mallen Kupferer), Dan finds comfort and community in a misfit company of amateur actors. While moonlighting in a low-rent production of Shakespeare’s most protean tragedy, Dan is forced to confront his buried emotions. Real-life family Mallen, Kupferer, and Mallen Kupferer bring tenderness and authenticity to this poignant portrait, while Dolly de Leon — last seen stealing the scene in Triangle of Sadness — is hilarious as Dan’s irascible, improbable co-star.

For more information, please visit vitruvius.design and follow @vitruviusdesign on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact:

Avery Vogelzang

Brand Strategist

avery@vitruvius.design

(435) 565-0171

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment