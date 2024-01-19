Vertex Recognized in Built In’s Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work List

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, ranked as No. 19 in Built In’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards list for large remote companies . The annual awards program recognizes the best organizations for tech professionals – including remote-first employers and companies of various sizes in the tech market across the U.S.

"Earning recognition as one of Built In’s esteemed remote companies with a large workforce is not just an honor – it is an affirmation of Vertex's unwavering commitment to foster an agile and engaging company culture. One which prioritizes supportive leadership and a thriving remote-first global mindset,” said Ann Hollins, Chief People Officer at Vertex. “We remain focused on providing an inclusive work environment that empowers our exceptional global team and enables continuous innovation.”

Winners of Built In’s Best Places to Work are based on an algorithm using company data around compensation and benefits. To accurately reflect what candidates are searching for in an employer, the program weighs various criteria such as remote work opportunities, DE&I programs and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Vertex received Built In’s recognition based on overall company culture, rewards and benefits, competitive salary and remote work options. Enhanced benefits and wellness vendors (caregiver marketplace, fitness platform access, fertility benefits) combined with flexible work and time off policies allow for a supportive work-life balance. Additionally, employees have access to virtual groups to offer support and contribute to personal and professional development through multiple business resource groups (BRGs). BRGs promote diversity among the Vertex workforce and inclusion across all career levels – improving employee engagement and retention.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

