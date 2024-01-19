DSV, 1083 - Regulatory approvals for NEOM joint venture obtained

Company Announcement No. 1083

In continuation of the previously announced agreement between NEOM Company and DSV A/S to establish an exclusive logistics joint venture (company announcement no. 1064) we are pleased to announce that the relevant regulatory approvals have now been obtained.

Completion of the partnership is now awaiting incorporation of the joint venture entity and issuance of relevant public operating licenses in Saudi Arabia, which are expected to be obtained in Q2 2024.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media: Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment