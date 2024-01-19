ChainGPT facilitates the launch of the GT Protocol, bringing AI-powered auto-trading to crypto

Dover, DE, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainGPT , the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services, launches the GT Protocol through its IDO (initial DEX offering) launchpad, ChainGPT Pad. The protocol’s app grants access to CeFi, DeFi, and NFTs within a non-custodial setting, providing secure and transparent asset and portfolio management alongside efficient algorithmic trading tools. The GT Protocol implements advanced AI algorithms to power its automated crypto trading platform, which recently went live, with its native crypto token $GTAI set to launch on January 25.

With the guidance of ChainGPT’s launchpad, which serves as an incubator for promising Web3 startups, the GT Protocol features a conversational AI model alongside its “Deal Execution and Task Management Core'' to connect users with crypto’s most profitable and risk-managed investment instruments. Users will gain convenient access to DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, CeFi exchanges, and ChainGPT’s proprietary staking mechanism.



GT Protocol’s core strength lies in its blockchain AI execution technology integrations, which offer a wide range of features including:



- Simplified AI commands for trading and transactions

- AI-driven portfolio management for optimal returns

- Automated AI-powered trading strategies

- Comprehensive off-chain and on-chain AI analytics on crypto markets

- Real-time AI trading signals

- AI-enabled arbitrage trading

- AI management tools for NFT collectors

- User-friendly AI tools for Web3 onboarding and education

The $GTAI token is a signature part of the GT ecosystem, where users can earn the protocol’s native currency by providing account data for GT AI model learning while using its app and products. $GTAI holders can participate in GT DAO governance votes, influencing the future strategy and ecosystem development.



ChainGPT is a pioneer in the field of blockchain AI infrastructure, offering a wide range of tools and services including a smart contract generator and auditor, advanced AI trading, an NFT generator, an AI-powered security extension, and SDK and API access for developers and organizations to integrate ChainGPT. The ChainGPT Pad supports the entire ecosystem and is recognized for its strategic mentorship, earning top ROI rankings for nurturing talented and innovative Web3 startups.

“The GT Protocol is a testament to the visionary approach of ChainGPT Pad by fostering groundbreaking Web3 solutions with the help of AI,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “GT Protocol has already garnered great momentum thanks to attention from significant media figures. We are excited for the GT Protocol, with its all-encompassing app, to be a part of the ChainGPT ecosystem because it provides a gateway to the future of crypto—making sophisticated AI-powered investments accessible to all.”



“Our protocol is truly a one-stop-shop for everything crypto, and our use of advanced AI algorithms offers investors from any background a comfortable and convenient way to trade, buy, bid, and stake crypto,” says Vladislav Balaban, co-founder of GT Protocol. “With our AI shopping assistant and other revolutionary features, we’re approaching groundbreaking territory in the Web3 space. We are grateful to working with the team at ChainGPT Pad who have provided us with invaluable expertise and guidance during the development stages.”

About ChainGPT:

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure for crypto, blockchain, and Web3, offering automated smart contract generation and auditing and an advanced Web3 AI chatbot, AI-powered news aggregation, an AI training assistant, cross-chain swap, and an NFT generator. Further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation, ChainGPT has established strategic partnerships and received recognition from notable tech leaders such as Google, Nvidia, BNBChain, and Chainlink.

https://www.chaingpt.org/

