Revolutionizing Healthcare: EarlyBirds Paves the Way for Early Detection and Other Healthcare Innovation Technologies

Forde, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm, believes that early detection is crucial in healthcare and is helping pave the way for the healthcare industry to adopt early detection technologies and other innovative solutions. Early detection involves the identification of diseases and health conditions at the earliest stages before they progress further or cause substantial harm to the individual. Delays in detection of health conditions can have serious effects on patient outcomes, which is why scientists, engineers, and innovators have been developing novel technologies and tools for diagnosing and treating diseases as quickly as possible and with very small sample sizes.

Meanwhile, EarlyBirds has developed a platform that serves as a business to business open innovation platform that enables early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate to speed up technology adoption and advancement. This open innovation strategy has allowed various industries, including healthcare, to accelerate the adoption of new and helpful innovative technologies, such as early diagnosis technologies and tools. Innovators can take part in the EarlyBirds system through https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

For instance, an innovative technology, which is called lab-on-a-chip, is being used to mimic the tissue structures and functions to better understand the disease process and also to pre-screen potential drugs. They are also developing devices that work with smartphones to help diagnose disease using just one sample droplet. This may be used at the bedside or at the clinic. Other innovative technologies are also being developed for early detection of specific diseases, such as cancer. Others are developing wearable activity trackers that could provide health metrics to support clinical care.

Unfortunately, just like other industries, the healthcare industry also faces many challenges in the adoption of new technology. These include the: natural reluctance of staff and management to change; need to train employees on using new technology; price and time for finding and procuring appropriate tools and technology for healthcare; difficulty of keeping up with advances in technology; and absence of a plan for effective technology implementation. These challenges can be surmounted by early adopters who are leaders or influencers in the healthcare organisation who understand the importance of innovation and are willing to discover disruptive technology that can be applied to the problems in healthcare, such as early detection. Early adopters can take part in the EarlyBirds system by joining at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

A healthcare executive says, “Early diagnosis plays a critical role in healthcare by enabling timely intervention. This can result into better treatment outcomes and better quality of life. By detecting diseases at their earliest stages, healthcare professionals are able to come up with personalised treatment plans as early as possible and able to prevent complications.”

EarlyBirds is the creator of an open source innovation ecosystem that allows innovators, SMEs, and early adopters to work together with the goal of speeding up the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology. In this B2B marketplace, innovator companies are able to find customers for their new and advanced technologies, thus allowing them to grow and thrive. Meanwhile, business organisations are able to discover new and disruptive innovations that they can use for solving the different challenges they are facing in their operations, which can provide them with a competitive edge.

EarlyBirds can help a healthcare organisation become a self-learning organisation with the goal of achieving continuous improvement across the different departments. It also helps them explore a variety of disruptive innovations and solutions that can enhance their provision of medical care and resolve various business and technical problems quickly.

EarlyBirds also provides assisted programs to assist early adopters by enabling independent consultants and subject matter experts to work with them in identifying the challenges they are facing and their resolution. The Explorer Program provides the innovation as a service for the healthcare organisation including subscription to the EarlyBirds platform. It also includes a dedicated subject matter expert who will collaborate closely with the organisation to determine opportunities for innovation in healthcare, such as early detection, and how to apply them. There is also the Challenger Program for focusing on one specific challenge at one time for the healthcare organisation.

Those interested in knowing more about the EarlyBirds system can check out their website at earlybirds.io or contact them through the phone or by email.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914