Supply Chain Management Market to Surpass 48,586.3 million by 2030 Drives Due to Surging Demand for Comprehensive SCM Solutions

Westford,USA, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, these solutions encompass many critical functions, including transport management systems, strategic planning and analytics, precise manufacturing execution, and integrating relevant business data for informed decision-making in the supply chain management market .

The adoption of supply chain management market is experiencing a widespread expansion across diverse enterprises and organizations. This trend is driven by the software's capacity to empower businesses to efficiently manage every facet of their supply chain operations, from sourcing raw materials to overseeing manufacturing and assembly processes.

Prominent Players in Supply Chain Management Market

SAP

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Kinaxis

Manhattan Associates

Infor

Blue Yonder

Descartes Systems Group

BluJay Solutions

E2open

LLamasoft

Elemica

GT Nexus

MercuryGate International

One Network Enterprises

Sage Group

Plex Systems

SAP Ariba

Zycus

Solution Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increased Efficiency

Solution category emerged as the dominant player in the supply chain management market in 2022, holding the largest market share, and it is poised to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

The market in North America is poised to maintain its dominance in the supply chain management market throughout the forecast period, building on its position as the leader in market revenue in 2022. Several factors contribute to North America's strong market presence, including the region's substantial number of software adopters who recognize the benefits of SCM solutions for their operations.

Transport Management System Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Pivotal Role in Optimizing Logistics

Transport management system segment has maintained its position with the highest supply chain management market share. TMS is pivotal in optimizing logistics and transportation operations across the supply chain. It facilitates the planning and execution of goods movement, enabling clients to manage transportation processes more efficiently.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience the most substantial growth in the supply chain management market during the forecast period. This surge in market expansion can be attributed to several key factors.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the supply chain management market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Supply Chain Management Market

SAP recently made a significant move in the supply chain management arena by announcing its acquisition of Signavio, a renowned business process intelligence and process management software provider. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster SAP's supply chain management portfolio, offering customers enhanced visibility and deeper insights into their business processes. By integrating Signavio's expertise in process management with SAP's robust suite of solutions, customers can expect more efficient and data-driven supply chain operations.

IBM recently unveiled the IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence, a cutting-edge AI-powered solution that provides real-time visibility and invaluable insights into supply chain transactions. This innovative offering addresses the growing need for enhanced transparency and decision support in the supply chain domain.

