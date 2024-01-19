Dallas, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited for you to try their recently upgraded, popular side item, the new buttery Texas Toast!

The World’s largest barbecue brand is now enhancing their guests dining experience with a delicious and fresh Texas Toast, alongside their legendary, pit-smoked meats. Although the brand is known for its historical past, it also continues to show innovation in the restaurant industry. After sampling numerous bread options in stores and through guest testing, the barbecue brand decided that this new toast not only melts in your mouth, but it also falls more in line with their traditional, Texas-style barbecue offerings. Cooked to perfection with a buttery crunch on the outside, sprinkled with a one-of-a-kind cornmeal dust, this toast stays soft and sweet on the inside.

“The new Texas Toast we launched this January has been a huge success so far,” said, Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re excited to offer our loyal, barbecue lovers this buttery and crispy bread as a delicious new side to their saucy, hickory smoked barbecue.”

The new Dickey’s Texas Toast comes included with the one meat, two meat, and three meat plates, as well as additional menu options, and can also be ordered individually, as a side for all barbecue choices.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

