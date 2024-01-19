Phenylketonuria Treatment Market to Hit US$2.6 Billion by 2033 | Updated Insights Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market is a specialized segment within the healthcare industry focused on addressing the needs of individuals with PKU, a rare inherited genetic disorder. PKU leads to elevated levels of phenylalanine in the blood, which can cause various health issues if left untreated.Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is likely to show high growth over the coming years at a CAGR of 8.1% and reach a global market size of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2033.Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by elevated levels of phenylalanine, an amino acid derived from dietary proteins, in the bloodstream. In the human body, the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase normally converts phenylalanine into tyrosine. However, in individuals with PKU, this conversion process is impaired, leading to an accumulation of phenylalanine in the blood. Elevated phenylalanine levels can result in various untreated disorders, including psychiatric issues and seizures.



The market primarily revolves around amino acid-based nutritional treatments that aim to manage PKU by providing a low-phenylalanine diet and essential amino acid formulas. It's characterized by the dominance of finished products designed to support the nutritional requirements of PKU patients, with a particular focus on essential and non-essential amino acids. Powder and granule formulations are gaining traction for their enhanced bioavailability and absorption. Additionally, the adult segment is becoming increasingly important, as PKU can manifest as a neurological condition in adulthood. Overall, the PKU Treatment Market is driven by a commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals living with this rare disorder through innovative treatment options.

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 1.1 Bn Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 2.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 260Pages



Key Market Segments Covered PKU Ingredients

Form

Targeted Customers

Sales Channel

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Phenylketonuria Treatment: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market experiences robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the market's vitality stems from the fundamental importance of amino acids in managing PKU, with a specific emphasis on both essential and non-essential amino acids. PKU results from the deficiency of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, leading to the inability to convert phenylalanine (Phe) into tyrosine. To prevent cognitive impairment, individuals with PKU must adhere to a lifelong low-Phe diet and consume Phe-free amino acid formulations. Consequently, the market for amino acid-based nutritional treatments for PKU remains strong.

Secondly, the market's buoyancy is underscored by the predominance of finished products, which constitute a substantial share. These products play a pivotal role in furnishing a nutritionally balanced diet while upholding optimal plasma Phe levels. This support is vital for facilitating growth, development, and cognitive function among PKU-afflicted individuals. The market's growth is further bolstered by the concerted efforts in developing and embracing finished products.

Moreover, the utilization of powder and granule formulations within the finished product category is gaining prominence. These formulations offer improved bioavailability and absorption due to their distinctive attributes, driving their preference in the market. Powder and granules possess the advantage of swift dispersion and dissolution when administered with water, facilitating efficient drug absorption and enhanced bioavailability. This trend is fueling their adoption and bolstering market growth.

Lastly, the adult segment within the PKU treatment market is witnessing substantial traction. While PKU is predominantly associated with childhood, it can manifest as a neurological condition in adulthood. The FDA's approval of Palynziq® for adults with PKU underscores the growing attention devoted to addressing PKU in the adult population. With adults exhibiting higher adherence to PKU treatment regimens and experiencing rising disposable incomes, this demographic significantly propels the market's expansion.

In summary, the Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market derives momentum from the pivotal role of amino acids, the prominence of finished products, the preference for powder and granule formulations, and the increasing focus on PKU treatment in the adult population. These factors collectively contribute to the market's growth and vitality.

Restraints:

Despite its promising prospects, the Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market faces several notable restraints. Firstly, the market is challenged by the high cost and complexity associated with PKU treatment. The lifelong commitment to a low-Phe diet and the consumption of specialized Phe-free amino acid formulas can impose a financial burden on patients and their families. The development and production of these specialized dietary products require substantial investments in research and development, which can contribute to elevated treatment costs. This cost factor may limit access to effective PKU treatments for some individuals, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Secondly, the availability and accessibility of PKU treatments may vary geographically, posing challenges for patients in underserved areas. Disparities in healthcare infrastructure and distribution networks can result in uneven access to essential PKU treatment options, impacting the quality of care for affected individuals. Bridging these accessibility gaps and ensuring equitable distribution of PKU treatments remains a challenge.

Additionally, the PKU treatment market may encounter constraints related to patient adherence and dietary compliance. Adhering to a strict low-Phe diet can be challenging for individuals, especially children and adolescents, as it restricts the consumption of natural foods and necessitates the reliance on specialized formulations. Non-compliance with dietary recommendations can lead to elevated plasma Phe levels, potentially causing cognitive impairment and other health issues. Therefore, ensuring patient education, support, and adherence to treatment plans is essential but can be demanding.

Furthermore, regulatory complexities and variations in reimbursement policies across regions can pose hurdles for PKU treatment providers and manufacturers. Navigating diverse regulatory frameworks and securing reimbursement approvals in different markets can be resource-intensive and time-consuming. Variations in reimbursement policies may affect the affordability and availability of PKU treatments for patients, potentially hindering market growth.

In summary, while the Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market holds significant potential, it faces restraints related to treatment costs, accessibility challenges, patient adherence, and regulatory complexities. Addressing these constraints will require collaborative efforts from healthcare stakeholders to ensure effective PKU management and improved patient outcomes.

Competition Landscape

A noteworthy trend in the industry is the extensive coverage of the target audience through digital promotion via e-commerce operations, signifying a significant upward trajectory. Furthermore, prominent players in the industry employ strategies to showcase their products on global platforms and at industry conferences. This marketing approach is poised to offer lucrative opportunities for newcomers entering the sector.

For instance, Danone S. A. (Nutricia) introduced PhenylAde® GMP ULTRA to its PhenylAde® GMP portfolio in June 2020, leveraging digital channels for its launch. PhenylAde® GMP ULTRA represents a medicinal food designed to enhance flavor and enhance patient convenience for the dietary management of PKU.

In a similar vein, APR unveiled PKU GOLIKE® in the German market in March 2019. The company strategically leveraged the 33rd Annual Meeting of the APS (German Association for Pediatric Metabolic Medicine) in Fulda to spotlight the unique attributes of its patented amino acids (AAs) mixtures and the cutting-edge pharma technology, PhysiomimicTM Technology, that enables them.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.

Nestlé S.A. (Vitaflo International)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.)

Abbott Laboratories

APR Applied Pharma Research S. A.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

VitafriendsPKU

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd





Category-wise Insights What Drives Demand for PKU Ingredients in the Global Market?

The Role of Amino Acids in Disease Management

In 2022, finished products dominated the market, comprising approximately 63.8% of the total market share. Within this segment, essential and non-essential amino acids held a prominent position, accounting for 73.2% in 2022.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) results from the inability of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase to convert the crucial amino acid phenylalanine (Phe) into tyrosine. Managing PKU necessitates a lifelong commitment to a low-Phe diet, restricting natural food sources and requiring the consumption of Phe-free amino acid formulas to meet protein requirements, thus preventing cognitive impairment.

The primary objective of nutritional treatment for individuals with PKU is to provide a nutritionally balanced diet while maintaining plasma Phe concentrations that support optimal growth, development, and cognitive function. As a result, this segment commands a substantial market share.

What Formulation Gains Prominence in the Global Market?

Enhanced Bioavailability and Absorption Through Granules

In 2022, finished product forms constituted approximately 63.8% of the total market. Among these, powder and granules emerged as the dominant category within the finished product segment, accounting for around 50.0% of the segment's total value in 2022.

In contemporary medicine, few medications are produced as powders or granules. Instead, they are typically administered with water, where they readily disperse and dissolve due to the extensive surface area offered by the small particles in the powder and the high solubility of the other components used in the formulation. This results in enhanced drug absorption, with bioavailability often comparable to that of suspensions in general.

Granules possess advantages such as improved compressibility and flow compared to powders. They have a smaller surface area compared to an equivalent volume of powder. Consequently, granules exhibit superior chemical and physical stability in comparison to their powdered counterparts. They are less prone to caking or solidification after prolonged storage when compared to powders.

How Does the Market Gain Momentum Based on Target Customers?

Facilitating Treatment Adherence and Launch of Regulatory-Approved Products

In 2022, the adult segment commanded approximately 53.6% of the total market share for finished products in the global market.

While PKU predominantly affects children, it can occasionally manifest as symptoms of a common neurological condition in adulthood. In 2018, the FDA approved Palynziq® (pegvaliase-pqpz) for use in adults with PKU. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. manufactures Palynziq, an injectable enzyme therapy designed for individuals whose blood phenylalanine levels remain uncontrolled despite existing medications.

Adults tend to exhibit greater adherence to PKU treatment regimens. Furthermore, with rising disposable incomes, the adult demographic segment demonstrates increased traction toward adopting PKU treatment.

Which Sales Channel Drives Market Growth?

Enhanced Availability and Accessibility of Treatment Options

In 2022, retail pharmacies accounted for approximately 37.7% of the total market share within the global market for finished products.

The emergence of innovative treatment modalities and ongoing research into newer approaches for managing PKU has propelled retail pharmacies into a significant segment in terms of sales channels within the global market.

Retail pharmacies offer enhanced accessibility to treatment options, encompassing both branded and generic formulations. The availability of subsidies for specific products further bolsters the retail pharmacies segment, positioning it as a key driver of overall market growth in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Industry Research

PKU Ingredients:

Protein Ingredient Essential and non-essential amino acids Glycomacropeptide (GMP)

Finish Product Essential and non-essential amino acids Glycomacropeptide (GMP)



Form:

Protein Ingredient Powder Blend Granules

Finish Product Powder & Granules Tablet & Capsules Powder Sachets Ready-to-Drink Shake Others



Targeted Customer:

Protein Ingredient Consumer Healthcare Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Companies (CMOs)

Finish Product Adults Paediatrics Pregnant Women



Sales Channel:

Protein Ingredient Industry Sales (Ingredients)

Finish Product Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets & Supermarkets





Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



