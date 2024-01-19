Music Licensing, Inc. Announces Strategic Measures for Future Growth

Naples Florida, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is pleased to announce significant steps taken on January 19, 2024, aimed at fortifying its position in the market and ensuring sustained growth. The Company has successfully secured the consent of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC, a holder of preferred J shares, providing 80% of all voting power, in a move to increase its authorized common stock shares. This decision aligns seamlessly with the state of Nevada and sets the stage for a robust future.

The motivation behind this strategic initiative stems from careful consideration and guidance received from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Recognizing the potential challenges associated with a lengthy timeline for a reverse stock split – estimated to be over 14 months – Music Licensing, Inc. is committed to maintaining its growth trajectory without unnecessary delays.

In pursuit of this goal, the Company is set to acquire approximately $5 million worth of Music IP royalty stakes. This strategic move is designed to not only generate substantial revenue but also ensure a positive cash flow, setting the groundwork for a seamless uplisting to the NYSE American. Exiting the over-the-counter market is a pivotal step towards achieving greater visibility and market presence.

The decision reflects the proactive approach of Music Licensing, Inc.'s management in addressing the current challenges within the US OTC market. The regulatory timelines, notably the extended duration for even the simplest of corporate actions by FINRA, have prompted the Company to take decisive measures. By expanding its authorized common stock shares and strategically investing in Music IP royalty stakes, Music Licensing, Inc. is positioning itself for a future marked by sustained growth and enhanced market prominence.

The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

