Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ON Semiconductor Corporation (“onsemi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ON) common stock between May 1, 2023, and October 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your onsemi investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/ON-Semiconductor-Corporation/.

On October 30, 2023, onsemi released its third quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that the Company was “taking a very cautious approach” with its silicon carbide (“SiC”) products due to signs of weakening demand and would miss its $1 billion 2023 SiC revenue target by approximately $200 million. On this news, onsemi’s stock price fell $18.18, or 21.8%, to close at $65.34 per share on October 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported long-term supply agreements (“LTSAs”) were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by the Company when, in fact, the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (2) LTSAs provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive the Company’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired onsemi common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 12, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

