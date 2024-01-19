Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share)



Non Dividend Distribution

($ per share) 12/01/22 12/30/22 01/17/23 $ 0.880000 $ 0.551034 $ 0.005928 $ 0.328966 03/03/23 03/31/23 04/17/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658 06/06/23 06/30/23 07/17/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658 08/17/23 09/29/23 10/16/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658 $ 3.670000 $ 2.298060 $ 0.024723 $ 1.371940





Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend (2)

($ per share) 12/01/22 12/30/22 01/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.545106 03/03/23 03/31/23 04/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077 06/06/23 06/30/23 07/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077 08/17/23 09/29/23 10/16/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 2.273337

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

(2) The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.



Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.



