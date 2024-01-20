InkSpace Imaging Announces Dr. E. Brian Welch, PhD, MBA as Vice President of Clinical Partnerships

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging today announced the appointment of Dr. E. Brian Welch, PhD, MBA, as Vice President of Clinical Partnerships.



Dr. Welch has a proven track record of collaborating with luminary clinical partners to validate and adopt cutting-edge MR technologies, addressing unmet clinical needs. Formerly the North American Clinical Science Leader for MR at Philips, he led scientific teams in MRI clinical research and innovation programs in collaboration with academics, radiologists, and healthcare partners. Before Philips, he served as the Director of Clinical Science at Hyperfine and held roles at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"I am delighted to welcome Brian to our executive team," expressed Dr. Peter Fischer, CEO. "His extensive experience in clinical partnerships and clinical science in MRI, coupled with remarkable research achievements, brings invaluable expertise. Brian's insights and leadership will empower us to develop further and expand our partnership network with healthcare entities and key opinion leaders in MRI and ensure clinical insights contribute to the overall success of the company's products, swiftly applying it in hospitals worldwide."

Dr. Welch earned a PhD in Biomedical Engineering, specializing in Medical Imaging, from the prestigious Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. His thesis focused on MRI Motion Artifact Reduction Techniques, laying the groundwork for his distinguished career. Welch also holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Tennessee Technological University.

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging pioneers groundbreaking MRI coil technology, transforming diagnostics for healthcare professionals and patients. Their advanced, lightweight coils boost image quality, expedite scans, and enhance patient comfort while minimizing procedures. The FDA-cleared products are compatible with existing MRI systems, marking a significant advancement in accessible, high-quality diagnostics. Committed to patient-centric care, InkSpace Imaging redefines MRI diagnostics, significantly improving image quality, reducing scan times, and minimizing the need for sedation.

Media Contact

Dr. Peter Fischer

CEO

peter@inkspaceimaging.com