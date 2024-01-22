Global Firearms Market Sees Robust Growth with Enhanced Defense Capabilities and Rising Interest in Shooting Sports

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Firearms Market by Type (Machine Gun, Pistol, Revolver), Mode of operation (Automatic, Manual, Semi-automatic), Caliber, End user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest addition to our extensive research portfolio presents a detailed exploration of the Global Firearms Market. Projected to grow from USD 8.28 billion in 2023 to USD 12.04 billion by 2030, the sector is advancing at a CAGR of 5.49%, indicative of its dynamic nature and expanding scope across various regions and end-user segments.

In light of geopolitical tensions, national security priorities are spurring significant investments in the military spectrum of the firearms industry. Concurrently, a surge in sports shooting popularity and heightened awareness of personal safety measures is influencing market trends. Manufacturers are navigating a complex web of legislative oversight while striving to meet the consumer demand for advanced firearms, which includes developments in smart gun technology and cutting-edge ammunition.

Our market insights shed light on the regional market variances and growth trajectories. The Americas, marked by an ingrained gun culture, continue to show strong sales despite ongoing debates over gun control. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an uptick in demand driven by law enforcement and an uptrend in defense spending. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are experiencing growth through strict regulation adherence coupled with a growing interest in gun-related sporting activities.

The document profiles key players such as Anderson Manufacturing, Benelli, and Beretta that are pioneering advancements within the industry. These company snapshots offer a glance at their strategic market positioning and recent innovations.

Focused on an analytic segmentation, the report categorizes the Firearms Market notably by:

Type - resulting in classifications such as pistols, rifles, and shotguns

Mode of operation - distinguishing automatic, semi-automatic, and manual firearms

Caliber - assorting firearms based on caliber size

End user - discerning the market based on commercial, law enforcement, and military applications

Further segmented by region, our analysis embraces a global perspective, including detailed examinations of key areas in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Subsections within these regions provide a localized view of consumer demographics and regional specifics influencing the market.

Key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are scrutinized to offer businesses a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape and future market prospects. Accordingly, the upcoming publication exemplifies a pivotal resource for industry stakeholders seeking to consolidate their market presence and foster innovation.

The report poses pertinent questions integral to market strategy development, helping decision-makers chart informed pathways within the dynamic Firearms Market arena.

The latest insights will assist in discerning market penetration strategies, development opportunities, diversification techniques, and competitive intelligence, henceforth empowering industry leaders with the knowledge to usher in a new era of growth and innovation in the Firearms Market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



