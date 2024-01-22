Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scaffolding Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scaffolding Contractors benefit from widespread demand across many markets, ranging from constructing power plants, refineries and bridges to repairing and restoring historic buildings. During the early stages of the pandemic, the residential sector boomed, mainly because higher disposable income and historically low interest rates encouraged residential real estate activity. However, rising inflation and interest rates threaten the industry, as weakening disposable income and consumer confidence create uncertainty about the future of the economy. This growth supported the industry over recent years. As a result, revenue has been growing at an estimated CAGR of 1.2% to $5.5 billion over the past five years, including a 5.1% drop in 2023 alone.
This industry leases, erects and dismantles scaffolding equipment. Scaffolding equipment can be used during construction, painting, exterior remodeling and other construction-related activities that require workers to operate above ground level.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Brand Industrial Services Inc.
- The Brock Group
- Mattison Scaffolding Ltd
