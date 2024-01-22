Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scaffolding Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scaffolding Contractors benefit from widespread demand across many markets, ranging from constructing power plants, refineries and bridges to repairing and restoring historic buildings. During the early stages of the pandemic, the residential sector boomed, mainly because higher disposable income and historically low interest rates encouraged residential real estate activity. However, rising inflation and interest rates threaten the industry, as weakening disposable income and consumer confidence create uncertainty about the future of the economy. This growth supported the industry over recent years. As a result, revenue has been growing at an estimated CAGR of 1.2% to $5.5 billion over the past five years, including a 5.1% drop in 2023 alone.

This industry leases, erects and dismantles scaffolding equipment. Scaffolding equipment can be used during construction, painting, exterior remodeling and other construction-related activities that require workers to operate above ground level.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

The Brock Group

Mattison Scaffolding Ltd

