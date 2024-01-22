MEA Feed Additive Market Set to Reach US$2,010.549 Million by 2028: Robust Growth Prospects in Poultry and Livestock Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA Feed Additive Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newest market research publication exploring the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Feed Additives Market forecasts a notable growth rate of 6.74% from 2021 through 2028. This pivotal study provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which was valued at US$1,273.742 million in 2021 and is anticipated to ascend to a market size of US$2,010.549 million by the end of 2028.





Significant Growth Factors Influencing the MEA Market

The report identifies several growth factors, including increasing meat consumption and a growing emphasis on animal health and nutrition. The market is driven by the rising demand in meat and livestock products across the Middle East and Africa, with regions experiencing heightened consumption due to urbanization, rising incomes, and a shift toward protein-rich diets.

Rethinking Animal Nutrition in Diverse Climates and Farming Practices

MEAs diverse climates and farming practices necessitate a special focus on animal health and production efficiency. Feed additives such as vitamins, amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, enzymes, and minerals are essential in overcoming challenges like poor forage quality, disease control, and heat stress.

T

he Pivotal Role of Poultry in the Market

A substantial section of the report focuses on poultry—its rising production and consumption patterns, especially in key markets such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Innovations and improvements in feed additives are instrumental in bolstering poultry well-being and enhancing the quality of chicken meat, which remains highly coveted within the MEA region.

Government Initiatives Providing Impetus for Market Growth

The research highlights the efforts by governments in the region to spur growth in this sector. Through various collaborative projects, ministries and education and research institutions are striving to develop sustainable and advanced feed additive solutions. These initiatives directly impact the availability and quality of feed additives, thereby fuelling the market growth.

Strategic Expansion by Key Market Players

The announcement of an expansion move by Germany’s Berg + Schmidt through establishing a subsidiary in Dubai underscores the strategic positioning by international companies to meet surging demands within the feed additive space.

Analyzing Market Segmentation

A thorough dissection of the market according to product types, livelier systems, forms, and geographic demographics





Revealing insightful data pertaining to the dominant sectors including poultry, cattle, and aquatic life which are deemed to be primary consumers of feed additives within the region

This detailed study is a crucial resource for stakeholders in the feed additive industry, providing them with in-depth insights for strategic planning and investment decisions. It encapsulates the complexity and dynamism of the MEA feed additives market, delineating patterns, opportunities, and challenges integral to the industry’s future. For a more thorough understanding of the market dynamics, the complete research publication is available; offering an indispensable guide to navigate this rapidly growing market confidently.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1273.74 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2010.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



