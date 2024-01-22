Africa Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast Report Reveals Substantial Growth by 2028, South Africa Leading Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizer In Africa Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to witness notable growth, with an estimated value of USD 266.11 million in 2023, surging to USD 389.20 million by 2028, showcasing a robust CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period. Amidst global disruptions and rising interest in sustainable farming, this growth trajectory outlines an increasing affinity towards organic agriculture across the continent





Organic Farming Uptake Redefining Africa's Agricultural Landscape

In light of the recent disruptions in global supply chains, particularly the impact of the Ukraine conflict on fertilizer prices, African countries are vigorously turning to organic farming. With only 0.2 percent of agricultural land in Africa currently dedicated to organic farming, the potential for expansion is substantial, presenting ample opportunities for the organic fertilizer market.

Organic cultivation has gained momentum due to environmental concerns and the pursuit of sustainable farming practices. Governments are playing a crucial role by offering subsidies and launching initiatives to promote organic agriculture. Additionally, as farmers pivot towards organic methods and shy away from expensive synthetic options, the demand for organic fertilizers is on the rise.

Key Market Insights Point to a Shifting Agricultural Paradigm

North and East Africa emerge as significant organic farming regions, with Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda leading in coffee and cacao production





Increasing organic farmland area, doubling in the last decade to 2.1 million hectares





South Africa identified as a dominant player in the market, with significant growth prompted by environmental and soil quality concerns

South Africa Takes Center Stage in Regional Market Dynamics

South Africa's organic fertilizer segment is experiencing pronounced expansion. As the need to correct soil pH levels intensifies due to the overuse of chemical fertilizers, South African farmers increasingly opt for organic solutions. With organic land areas witnessing a rise and a surge in biofertilizer manufacturing within the country, South Africa is poised to play a pivotal role in the regional market.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

The African organic fertilizer market encompasses a wide array of local and international stakeholders. With innumerable initiatives—including partnerships with government bodies and innovative product development—companies are vying for a stronghold in this burgeoning sector. The landscape presents numerous opportunities for market entrants and established players alike, signifying a dynamic and growing industry.

This in-depth analysis unpacks the intricacies of the African organic fertilizers market, offering insights that are vital for investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders committed to advancing sustainable agriculture in Africa.



