Plumbing Industry in the US Sees Rebound with Focus on Nonresidential Construction Post-COVID Recovery

The latest market research report on the plumbing industry in the United States has been added to our comprehensive collection of industry analyses, offering insightful data on the sector’s rebound post-pandemic, with a spotlight on nonresidential construction.

The newly published report provides a detailed overview of the plumbing industry, highlighting the indispensable services that plumbers provide to the construction and renovation of nonresidential buildings. This niche market, which encompasses office buildings, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, among others, is detailed with projections and insights.

Following the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which saw a stark reduction in construction activities, the plumbing industry is witnessing a noteworthy recovery. The report attributes this resurgence to the decreasing unemployment rate, propelled by the wide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the subsequent reopening of the economy.

In addition to the macroeconomic factors affecting the market, the research explores the day-to-day operations of industry contractors, with an emphasis on the installation and maintenance of plumbing systems, fixtures, and fittings. Key services such as emergency repair work, which includes unclogging drains and repairing burst pipes, are extensively covered as significant sources of industry revenue.

Main Highlights from the Industry Report:

Analysis of the rebound in the plumbing industry’s market size and growth in the US, with a special focus on nonresidential buildings.





Examination of the key sensitivities and critical success factors that are shaping the industry landscape.





Future industry forecasts that include growth rates and trends that may influence market developments over the next five years.





Assessment of industry key players and their respective shares in the plumbing market.

This report also encapsulates the growth of specific market segments within the plumbing industry, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into where the market is headed and the potential opportunities that lie ahead.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Comfort Systems Usa, inc.

Emcor Group, Inc.

Tdindustries, Inc.

Nooter Construction, Inc.

