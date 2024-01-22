Automated Guided Vehicle Market in Middle East & Africa Expected to Surge, Reaching US$ 471.06 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Automated Guided Vehicle Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Technology, Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis reveals a significant growth trajectory for the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) sector in the Middle East & Africa, with expectations of the market value ascending from US$ 201.92 million in 2022 to a remarkable US$ 471.06 million by the year 2030. This expansion is forecasted to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial Advancements to Propel Automated Guided Vehicle Adoption

With the relentless pace of industrialization and the wider adoption of automation technologies, companies across the Middle East & Africa are rapidly integrating AGVs into their operations. Automated systems are increasingly preferred for their ability to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and mitigate risks associated with human error, all while elevating production rates.

Robust Market Segmentation Reflecting Diverse Applications

The Middle East & Africa AGV market is meticulously analyzed across several segments. The technological segmentation reveals laser target navigation as the leading subcategory, known for its precision guidance and flexibility. When it comes to vehicle types, tow vehicles boast a significant market share, indicative of their essential role in material handling across numerous industries.

Key End-User Insights

Furthermore, the logistics sector emerges as the primary end-user segment, supported by the need for efficient warehouse management and goods distribution. This is in line with the global trend of automation in logistics aimed at optimizing supply chains and meeting the escalating demands of e-commerce and retail sectors.

  • Technology
    1. Wired Navigation
    2. Guide Tape Navigation
    3. Laser Target Navigation
    4. Magnetic Navigation
    5. Others

  • Vehicle Type
    1. Pallet Trucks
    2. Tow Vehicle
    3. Tugger Trains
    4. Forklift Trucks
    5. Others

  • End User
    1. General Manufacturing
    2. Food and Beverage
    3. Aerospace
    4. Retail
    5. Healthcare
    6. Logistics
    7. Automotive
    8. Others

Geographic Insights and Market Dynamics

The comprehensive assessment extends across key countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and encompasses the broader region. Saudi Arabia proudly stands at the forefront, with a dominant share in the regional AGV market.

Leading global manufacturers and innovators such as Daifuku Co Ltd, Dematic Corp, and Toyota Material Handling Inc are contributing to this burgeoning industry through advanced AGV solutions, designing a landscape that is increasingly autonomous, agile and efficient.

The detailed market analysis encapsulated in this research offers a granular view of the current state and future prospects of the AGV sector within the Middle East & Africa. Stakeholders and participants can leverage the insights to align their strategic initiatives and harness the potential of this growing market.

For more detailed insights on the AGV market across the Middle East & Africa, including in-depth analyses of emerging trends, technologies, and focal regions, interested parties are directed to access the full market analysis.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages162
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2022201.92 Million
Forecasted Market Value by 2030471.06 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.2%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Daifuku Co Ltd
  • Dematic Corp
  • John Bean Technologies Corp
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • Konecranes Plc
  • Murata Machinery Ltd
  • Toyota Material Handling Inc


