Medical Refrigerators Market in the Middle East & Africa Expects Growth, Energy Efficiency Trends to Drive Demand

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Medical Refrigerators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Temperature Control Range, Product Type, Design Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The burgeoning medical industry in the Middle East & Africa receives a significant boost with the latest market research publication detailing comprehensive insights into the medical refrigerators sector within the region. The in-depth report forecasts a robust growth trajectory from US$ 304.72 million in 2023, to a projected US$ 376.30 million by the end of 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the course period. A pressing demand for temperature uniformity and heightened energy efficiency standards forms the catalyst for this escalating market progression. Laboratories and healthcare facilities are increasingly focusing on deploying medical refrigerators that not only ensure precise temperature control but also incorporate eco-friendly design, reducing both energy consumption and operational costs. Modern medical refrigerators now incorporate natural hydrocarbon refrigerants, boasting an impressive efficiency in heat removal from freezer chambers and slashing energy consumption by up to 55%. These advancements resonate well with the regional objectives of sustainability and fiscal prudency.

Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities in the Medical Refrigerators Sector

The extensive study dissects the market into multiple segments, offering granular analysis by temperature control range, product type, design type, and end user. In 2023, the segment of medical refrigerators operating between -1°C and -50°C dominated the market, a trend that's forecasted to continue. The proliferation of specialized medical facilities, including biobanks and genetic research centers, particularly in nations like Saudi Arabia, is significantly contributing to the expanding demand for medical refrigeration solutions. Hospitals and pharmacies remain the primary end users, though blood banks and research institutes also depict substantial uptake. The report spotlights regional distinctions, with Saudi Arabia leading the charge in market share dominance for 2023—an indication of the country's investment in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities.

Regional Leaders and Innovators

Notable entities have risen to meet the market demand, with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, and PHC Holdings Corporation, among others, shaping the landscape through technological innovations and customer-centric solutions. These frontrunners are instrumental in propelling the Middle East & Africa medical refrigerators market towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

Comprehensive analysis and strategic insight empower stakeholders to harness growth opportunities in both developed and emerging markets within the region.





Identification of current market trends and future prospects facilitates informed decision-making and strategic business realignments.





Expert recommendations provided in the report guide long-term strategy formulation for players across the value chain.

The meticulous analysis lays down the foundation for players to scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlooks, considering both drivers and impediments to growth. The forecast and segmentation insights presented in the study are vital for enhancing business development plans and understanding the commercial dynamics related to medical refrigerators in the region. For organizations and investors poised to capitalize on this market's growth, the report offers a compelling look into the avenues ripe for exploration and the strategies that underpin commercial success in the dynamic Middle East & Africa medical refrigerators market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 304.72 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 376.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Blue Star Ltd

FOLLETT LLC

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcupmg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.