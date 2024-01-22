Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ketone Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Ketone Market has valued at USD 171.22 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.68% through 2028. Ketones are a category of organic compounds distinguished by the presence of a carbonyl group, where a carbon atom forms a covalent bond with an oxygen atom. The remaining two bonds are connected to either other carbon atoms or hydrocarbon radicals, denoted as (R). This functional group is defined by the structural formula R?C=O, with R representing various carbon-containing substituents. An illustrative example of a ketone is acetone, a liquid with a faintly sweet scent, and its chemical formula is (CH3)2C=O. Ketone compounds possess notable physiological properties and are present in various sugars and substances used for medicinal purposes, encompassing both naturally occurring and synthetic steroid hormones. These compounds exhibit nucleophilic characteristics at oxygen and electrophilic properties at carbon atoms. Furthermore, they are recognized for their relatively higher solubility in water as a distinctive trait.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of Ketone in Pharmaceuticals Sector



In the ever-evolving landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, renowned for its relentless pursuit of innovation in the realm of human health, an unconventional contender has garnered increasing interest - ketones. Traditionally associated with metabolic processes and dietary trends, ketones have found a significant niche within the pharmaceutical sector, unveiling a myriad of therapeutic possibilities. This heightened fascination is driven by a deeper understanding of the biological roles of ketones and their potential to address a wide spectrum of health conditions, thus reshaping the pharmaceutical research and development landscape. Ketones, formed through the breakdown of fatty acids in times of glucose scarcity, have long been recognized as alternative energy sources for the body. Beyond their role in energy metabolism, this physiological phenomenon has gained attention for its therapeutic potential, particularly in the field of neurological disorders. Ketogenic diets, which elevate ketone levels, have shown promise in managing conditions such as epilepsy and certain neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Consequently, the pharmaceutical research arena is witnessing a surge in efforts to harness the neuroprotective properties of ketones to create innovative treatments for these debilitating disorders.



Moreover, one of the notable areas where ketones are making significant strides is in epilepsy management. Epilepsy, characterized by recurrent seizures, often proves resistant to conventional therapies. Ketogenic diets, originally designed to mimic the metabolic state of fasting, have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in reducing the frequency and intensity of seizures, especially in drug-resistant cases. Pharmaceutical companies are now exploring the development of ketone-based drugs capable of replicating the therapeutic effects of ketogenic diets without imposing dietary restrictions. These drugs aim to provide a more convenient and accessible option for patients while expanding the horizons of epilepsy management. The potential applications of ketones extend beyond epilepsy to encompass various other neurological disorders. In Alzheimer's disease, where the brain's ability to utilize glucose for energy diminishes, ketones, as an alternative energy source, offer hope in mitigating cognitive decline. Pharmaceutical researchers are investigating ketone supplementation to enhance cognitive function and potentially slow down the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Another intriguing aspect of ketones is their potential as anti-inflammatory agents. Chronic inflammation underlies many health conditions, including autoimmune diseases and metabolic disorders. Emerging research indicates that ketones possess anti-inflammatory properties capable of modulating immune responses and reducing inflammation. This opens the door to the development of ketone-based pharmaceuticals aimed at addressing inflammatory diseases, offering an alternative or complementary approach to existing treatments.



Furthermore, the impact of the ketogenic diet on metabolic disorders, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity, has sparked interest in the development of ketone-focused interventions. Ketones have shown the ability to enhance insulin sensitivity and facilitate weight loss, offering potential solutions for addressing the global epidemic of metabolic diseases. Pharmaceutical companies are exploring strategies to harness these metabolic benefits to create drugs that could revolutionize the management of diabetes and obesity, providing patients with novel and effective therapeutic alternatives.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Europe Ketone Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Ketone Market, By Form:

Dry

Liquid

Europe Ketone Market, By Type:

Synthetic

Bio

Europe Ketone Market, By Supplement Type:

Ketone Salts

Ketone Esters

Ketone Oil

Raspberry Ketones

Ketone Market, By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

Building & Construction

Others

Europe Ketone Market, By Country:

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

Denmark

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Ketone Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $171.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $227.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Europe



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Solvay Specialty Polymers

BASF SE

Shell Chemicals Europe BV

Solventis Ltd

