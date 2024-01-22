North America Metal Processing Machines Market Set for Steady Growth, New Research Highlights Expansion in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Metal Processing Machines Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America metal processing machines market is projected to undergo substantial growth, with expectations to soar from a value of US$ 5,522.63 million in 2023 to US$ 7,133.98 million by 2030. This represents an estimated CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. A newly added research publication on our company's website sheds light on the pivotal factors propelling this market expansion.

The burgeoning automotive and aerospace industries are key drivers of demand for metal processing machines in this region. Technological advancements in these sectors have been identified as significant contributors to the market's growth trajectory. The latest research reveals comprehensive insights into the sector's market overview, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Within this in-depth analysis, robust growth across sub-segments such as press brakes and laser cutting machines has been particularly noted. The segmentation of the market dives into categories ranging from type, application, and technological advancements within each machine category.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Analysis: The fiber laser technology segment dominates the laser cutting landscape, becoming integral to processes in various industries.





Bending Machine Market Overview: Electric bending machines lead the segment, with the automotive sector recognized as a leading application for this machinery.

The compendium of market intelligence also emphasizes the significant role of the US in the sector's development. The country's established infrastructure, keen adoption of high technology, and flourishing manufacturing sector solidify its dominance within the North American market.

The comprehensive study elaborates on the latest trends and advancements in metal processing technologies. It projects how innovations are set to revolutionize production methods in critical North American industries. With strategic analysis of market dynamics, the research publication offers a thorough examination pivotal for stakeholders looking to understand the evolving landscape of metal processing machinery in North America.

In terms of regional landscape and development strategies, the profiled markets in the US, Canada, and Mexico present an integrated view of North America's prowess in the metal processing machines domain. As manufacturing firms aim to optimize efficiency and quality, this market is anticipated to witness a significant inflow of investment and technological upgrade.

The report synthesizes the knowledge from leading companies operating in the market, capturing their influence and strategic movements that shape industry outcomes. It is a vital resource for businesses, investors, and policymakers invested in the future of the North American industrial fabric.

For industry leaders, investors, and observers, this newly featured research offers a window into the future of North America's metal processing machine market, underscoring the region's potential for innovation and growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5522.63 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7133.98 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered North America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bystronic AG

Dener USA LLC

Durmazlar Machinery Inc

Ermaksan Machinery Industry and Trade Inc

LVD Company NV

Prima Industrie SpA

Salvagnini Italia SPA

TRUMPF SE + Co KG

