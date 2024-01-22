Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market was valued at USD 783.58 million in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart grid technologies and energy storage initiatives is likely to further drive the smart transformers market during the forecast period

Report Scope:



Key Market Drivers



Growing Demand for Reliable and Efficient Power Distribution

Grid Modernization Initiatives and Infrastructure Upgrades

Rising Awareness of Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs and Return on Investment

Interoperability and Compatibility Issues

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

Key Market Trends

Rapid Adoption of Digital Twin Technology

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources

Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market, By Type:

Distribution Transformer

Instrument Transformer

Power Transformer

Specialty Transformer

Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market, By Component:

Converter

Switch

Others

Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market, By Application:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Power Grid

Traction Locomotives

Alternative Power Generation

Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market, By Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Singapore

Philippines

Malaysia

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Asia Pacific Smart Transformers Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $783.58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1238.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd

Crompton Greaves

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

KONCAR - Electrical Industry Inc.

