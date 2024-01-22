Global Machine to Machine Healthcare Market Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machine to Machine Healthcare Market by Type (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies), Component (Connectivity Services, Convenience Stores, M2M Modules), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Machine to Machine Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 11.27 billion in 2023, USD 14.76 billion in 2024,and is expected to grow at a CAG of 31.00% to reach USD 74.68 billion by 2030.







Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Athena Health, Inc., BL Healthcare, Deutsche Telekom AG, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Ingenious Med, Microsoft Corporation, Neurovigil, Inc., QxMD Software, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Stanley Healthcare, and Telit Communications.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Wired Technologies Wireless Technologies





Component Connectivity Services Convenience Stores M2M Modules Software Platforms





Application Fall Detector Patient Monitoring Systems Smart Pill Dispenser Telemedicine



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Machine to Machine Healthcare Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wihx2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment