Global Healthcare Wipes Market Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Wipes Market by Product (Dry, Wet), Use (Disposable, Reusable), Distribution Channel, End-user - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthcare Wipes Market size was estimated at USD 26.82 billion in 2022, USD 29.33 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% to reach USD 53.79 billion by 2030.
Healthcare wipes are essential in maintaining hygiene and infection control practices across various healthcare settings. These versatile products are crucial in preventing the spread of harmful pathogens and protecting patients and healthcare professionals from potential illnesses. Over the past few years, the global market for healthcare wipes has witnessed significant growth, owing to increased awareness about hygiene among consumers, the rise in infectious diseases necessitating strict cleanliness protocols, and concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) prompting the adoption of disposable products such as single-use nonwoven wipes. However, the high costs associated with healthcare wipes and environmental impacts related to disposable healthcare wipes deter customers from adopting these products. Furthermore, businesses focus on innovations addressing current limitations and challenges to remain competitive and achieve sustained growth in the coming future, including research into eco-friendly materials such as biodegradable fibers, cost-effective production methods to lower prices, and developing effective antimicrobial solutions that maximize protection while remaining gentle on the skin.
Regional Insights
The Americas region has witnessed a stronger demand for healthcare wipes due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and robust medical industry. Factors including increasing awareness about disease transmission through surfaces have prompted hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities to adopt healthcare wipes for maintaining a cleaner and hygienic environment in the region. Further, high investments in healthcare research & development activities coupled with strict regulatory guidelines imposed by organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are fueling the growth of the American healthcare wipes market. Moreover, the EMEA region has witnessed considerable growth in adopting healthcare wipes. European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are major contributors due to their advanced healthcare systems and increased focus on patient safety. Moreover, the stricter regulations regarding cleanliness standards in medical facilities have created a higher demand for healthcare wipes. Furthermore, APAC is emerging as a rapidly growing market for healthcare wipes, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea being key regions. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and raising the standard of living are among the major reasons for this growth across APAC. Additionally, emerging economies in the region have been investing heavily in improving healthcare infrastructure and emphasizing the importance of hygiene and sanitation, creating a stronger future landscape for the healthcare wipes market.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Healthcare Wipes Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Product
- Dry
- Wet
- Use
- Disposable
- Reusable
- Distribution Channel
- eCommerce
- Pharmacies & Drugstores
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- End-user
- Ambulances & Emergency Service Vehicles
- Diagnostics Centres & Pathology
- Home Care
- Nursing Homes & Rehabilitation Centres
- Paramedics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$29.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- 2XL Corporation
- 3M Company
- Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.
- American Hygienics Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beiersdorf AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Contec, Inc.
- Diamond Wipes International, Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Essity AB
- GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Interweave Textiles Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kleen-Pak Products Pte Ltd.
- Medline Industries, LP
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Professional Disposables International, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Rockline Industries, Inc.
- Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc
- Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.
- STERIS PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- The Claire Manufacturing Company
- The Clorox Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Tiddox Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pggpcx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment