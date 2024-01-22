Healthcare Quality Management Market Set For Significant Growth, Forecast 2024-2030: In-Depth Analysis of Emerging Trends, Technologies, and Regional Demand

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Quality Management Market by Software, Delivery Mode, Application, End Users - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent market research report highlights the substantial growth in the global Healthcare Quality Management Market, projecting an upward trend with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.91%. This rise will see the market increase from an estimated USD 1.57 billion in 2023 to a predicted value of USD 3.69 billion by the end of 2030. The report delivers a wealth of market insights to guide businesses and stakeholders in strategizing for a market that is evolving rapidly due to emerging technologies and shifting healthcare priorities.

An intensive Market Share Analysis is encapsulated in the study, showcasing the contributions and impact of predominant vendors across the market landscape. This analysis is speculated to be pivotal for stakeholders seeking to understand their competitive stance and the broader market disruptions influenced by technological advancements and innovative healthcare models.

Profiles of key players in the healthcare quality management sphere, such as ArborMetrix, Inc. and Cerner Corporation—an Oracle Corporation affiliate, are featured. These profiles spotlight recent advancements made by the market leaders, and underscore the various strategies and innovations that are shaping the future of healthcare quality management.

Segmenting the Market for Targeted Insights

The report further dissects the market into sub-sections to provide targeted insights. Market coverage is divided into software, delivery mode, application, and end users, offering stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the diverse sections of the market, from cloud-based solutions to risk management and data management, catering to a variety of end users such as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and ACOs.

Emerging Trends and Regional Highlights

With a global reach, the analysis includes a deep dive into regions that are integral to the market's expansion – noting key areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). This expansive coverage provides a granular view of market trends and regulatory landscapes across the globe.

Envisioning the Market's Trajectory

This comprehensive market research stands as an essential tool for those looking to harness the dynamic nature of the global Healthcare Quality Management Market, with the ultimate aim of improving the quality of care and operational efficiencies within the realm of healthcare.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global



